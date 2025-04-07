Unseasonably Cool Start to Laos’ Hot Season Surprises Locals

It’s an unexpectedly cold beginning of the hot season in Laos, with temperatures ranging between 13 and 35 degrees Celsius. Despite the heat that typically dominates April, the country seems to be clinging to a lingering chill—residents are still reaching for their cardigans.

Last year and the previous one, April kicked off with an average of 25 to 34 Celsius temperatures and hit 41 Celsius by 26 April.

Although a brief cool spell is expected, the heat will likely return as April progresses, especially in central and southern regions.

Cities like Vientiane and Pakse will continue to experience hot days with occasional spikes.

The Lao New Year in mid-April will offer a welcome break, with water festivals providing relief from the heat.

April is typically one of the hottest months in Laos, with temperatures often exceeding 35°C.

But recent weather patterns have brought a drop in temperature, particularly in higher areas like Luang Prabang and the northern provinces.

Latest Weather Update

According to national meteorologists, Laos is set to witness a mix of hot weather, dry fog, and scattered storms across the country on 7 April and the following days. This unusual pattern is the result of a weak cold air mass moving from the north combined with westerly winds in the northern region and southeasterly winds affecting central and southern Laos.

In northern Laos, including provinces such as Phongsaly, Viengxay, Sam Nuea, and Xieng Khouang, expect cool conditions, with light rain and thunderstorms across most areas. Some parts may experience moderate rainfall and strong winds, with about 40 percent of the area expected to be affected. Temperatures in this region will range from 16 to 33 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the northwest, Luang Namtha, Bokeo, Oudomxay, Luang Prabang, and Xayaboury, will be cool overnight. Light to moderate thunderstorms are expected in some areas. Temperatures will range from 19 to 38 degrees Celsius.

Vientiane Capital is expected to experience light rain with occasional strong winds, affecting around 25 percent of the area. Temperatures will range from 25 to 37 degrees Celsius.

In the central provinces of Vientiane, Bolikhamxay, Khammouane, and Savannakhet, hot to very hot conditions will persist throughout the day, with dry fog likely across much of the region. Light rain and strong winds may occur in some areas, with rain coverage around 20 percent. Temperatures in these provinces will range from 19 to 39 degrees Celsius. Xaysomboun Province will remain cooler, with light rain and occasional strong winds expected in approximately 20 percent of the area. Temperatures there will range from 16 to 32 degrees Celsius.

Southern Laos, including Salavanh, Champasak, Sekong, and Attapeu, will continue to experience hot daytime conditions with dry fog. Some areas may see light rain, affecting about 10 percent of the region. Temperatures will range from 23 to 39 degrees Celsius.

On the Bolaven Plateau, conditions will be cooler, with light rain expected in about 10 percent of the area. Temperatures will range from 17 to 29 degrees Celsius.