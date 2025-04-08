CKGSB and AIM Global Foundation Partner to Foster Global Business Leadership across China and GCC

BEIJING, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB) and AIM Global Foundation are proud to announce the signing of a partnership agreement to foster global business leadership, cross-border business flows, and economic advancement.

This milestone collaboration, which establishes CKGSB as a Knowledge Partner to the AIM Global Foundation, aims to leverage both organizations’ strengths to create a CEO Leadership Program, master classes, and business forums that facilitate meaningful dialogue, connections, and mutual growth across China and GCC countries.

CKGSB’s Dean Li Haitao emphasized the significance of the collaboration. “As a globally-minded educational institution with a unique focus on fostering chairmen and CEOs, CKGSB is proud to join hands with AIM Global Foundation to shape the future of leadership and entrepreneurship across borders. Together, we aim to promote sustainable business and deeper collaboration between China and the GCC region, driving positive change in the global economy.”

The partnership agreement was signed by Dean Li Haitao and Mr. Dawood Al Shezawi, Chairman of the AIM Global Foundation, on April 8, 2025, at the AIM Congress’ China Investment Forum, held in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

In his keynote speech, Dean Li outlined how in the new global paradigm the “Global South” is rising due to the US tariff war, and China, as a ‘Global South’ country, is building deeper trade relations with its ‘Global South’ peers, represented by economies in the Middle East, Latin America, and ASEAN. He noted that China is driving a new phase of global business expansion, as multi-sector, high-tech private firms like BYD, CATL, TikTok, and Shein are actively venturing the global market. Given the potential of digital economy in the Middle East, there can be great synergies between these two regions.

Dean Li joined speakers such as the Ambassador of the UAE to China, Hussain Ibrahim Al Hammadi, and the Chairman of AIM Congress and AIM Global Foundation, Dawood Al Shezawi, to explore China’s investment dynamic and its opportunities for global collaboration.

CKGSB is China’s first privately-funded business school that aims to cultivate transformative business leaders with a global vision, sense of social responsibility, innovative mindset, and ability to lead with empathy and compassion. AIM Global Foundation is an independent organization committed to empowering the world’s economy by boosting effective promotion strategies and facilitating opportunities for economic productivity and expansion.