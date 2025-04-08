Ditch the Pool Cover and Dive Into Spring Cleaning: Aiper Shares New Deals to Get Your Pool Summer-Ready

Aiper Announces Spring Deals Featuring Exclusive Discounts on Its All-New 2025 Line of Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaners and Skimmers

ATLANTA, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — From splashy cannonballs to poolside lounging, pool owners are counting down the days until summer – and Aiper is here to help make the pool reopening process a breeze. As a pioneer in cordless robotic pool cleaning, Aiper knows pools inside and out and is making it easier than ever to clear out debris and get your water sparkling with the help of its 2025 product lineup. To kick off the season, Aiper is announcing limited-time spring deals on its latest pool cleaners and skimmers, making it the perfect time to upgrade your pool care routine.



Embrace the Season with Exclusive Spring Savings!

Why work harder when you can work smarter? Aiper’s smart, cordless robotic cleaners take the hassle out of pool maintenance, so you can spend more time relaxing. Backed by a research-driven approach, each robot cleaner is rigorously tested – starting with advanced physics-based simulations that predict real-world performance, followed by in-pool trials – to ensure top performance and reliability. Several models, including the new Scuba X1 Pro Max, have even proudly earned TÜV certification, a global mark of safety and quality. And with the 2025 release of their most advanced product line-up – and newly announced spring deals on select cleaners and skimmers – it’s easier than ever to kick back, relax, and let the robots handle the grime while you plan your next pool party.

Scuba X1: Meet your ultimate pool-cleaning sidekick! The Scuba X1 tackles floors, walls, and even the waterline with four powerful cleaning modes – plus a fifth, cycle mode, available exclusively through the Aiper app. Packed with smart sensors and advanced navigation, it dodges obstacles and never misses a spot – even in pools up to 2,150 sq. ft. Plus, with Aiper WaveLine™ tech, it glides horizontally along the waterline for a sparkling finish every time. Normally $1,499.99 , the Scuba X1 is currently on sale for $1,299.99 until April 15th at Aiper.com. Get even more pool-cleaning power with the Scuba X1 and Pilot H2 Handheld Pool Vacuum bundle , normally $2,028.98 now available on Aiper.com for just $ 1,349.98 .

Scuba X1 Pro Max: The powerhouse of pool cleaning! The Scuba X1 Pro Max scrubs floors, walls, waterline – even the surface – for pools up to 3,230 sq. ft. It scoops up everything from leaves to ultra-fine debris using 40 sensors and adaptive path-planning tech for a spotless, edge-to-edge clean – all in a single charge. Normally $2,599 , the Scuba X1 Pro Max is currently on sale for $2,399 until April 15th at Aiper.com.

The powerhouse of pool cleaning! The Scuba X1 Pro Max scrubs floors, walls, waterline – even the surface – for pools up to 3,230 sq. ft. It scoops up everything from leaves to ultra-fine debris using 40 sensors and adaptive path-planning tech for a spotless, edge-to-edge clean – all in a single charge. Normally , the Scuba X1 Pro Max is currently on sale for until at Aiper.com. Surfer S2: Say goodbye to debris floating on the pool surface! With 35+ hours of battery life and powerful suction, the Surfer S2 skims the pool surface ridding it of bugs, leaves, and petals with ease. Aiper DebrisGuard™ keeps debris locked in, while a built-in chlorine dispenser helps keep your water fresh and swim-ready. Normally $399.99 , the Surfer S2 is currently on sale for $369.99 until April 15th at Aiper.com.

From now until June 5, 2025, purchases made through Aiper’s official sales channels in the United States and Canada are eligible for even more. By registering for the Aiper Care program, customers can receive an additional one-year warranty, extending their coverage to a total of two or even three years of peace of mind. As an added bonus, Aiper Care also includes complimentary replacement of select consumable parts, helping users keep their devices running at peak performance.

To learn more about Aiper products and take advantage of the spring sale, visit Aiper.com/us/spring-sale and follow Aiper on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X.

About Aiper

Aiper is the global pioneer of cordless robotic pool cleaning technology and a leader in smart yard product solutions. Through its “Bring Vacation Home” campaign, Aiper empowers homeowners to transform their backyards into a personal vacation retreat with the help of innovative, smarter, and greener product solutions that effortlessly handle pool and lawn maintenance to save time, money, and energy. From state-of-the-art pool cleaners to intelligent irrigation systems, Aiper delivers a comprehensive backyard ecosystem of products that simplify outdoor maintenance so users can enjoy more leisure and fun. Renowned for excellence, Aiper products have garnered prestigious awards, including the Red Dot Design Award, the iF Design Award, and editorial awards from USA Today and TWICE. Additionally, Aiper has been recognized as a CES Innovation Awards honoree in 2023, 2024, and 2025, underscoring its commitment to pioneering smart yard solutions.

