Elegoo Debuts Jupiter 2 Large-Format Resin 3D Printer for Bigger Ideas and Smarter Engineering at RAPID+TCT 2025

DETROIT, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Elegoo, a rapidly developing brand in global smart manufacturing, announces the debut of its Jupiter 2 large-format resin 3D printer at RAPID+TCT 2025. Featuring an all-new double-door design distinct from previous Jupiter models, it aims to push the boundaries of resin 3D printing technology, enabling hobbyists and professionals to bring their big ideas to life with smart and precise engineering.

“The Jupiter 2 is our bold step forward in elevating the resin 3D printing experience,” says Chris Hong, CEO of Elegoo. “We’re setting a new industry benchmark by delivering a reliable, high-efficiency printer capable of handling demanding projects with consistent results.”



Elegoo debuts Jupiter 2, a large-format resin 3D printer for bigger ideas and smarter engineering, at RAPID + TCT 2025.

Next-gen tech and design for pro-level resin printing

The Jupiter 2 features an expansive build volume of 302.40 x 161.98 x 300.00 mm, the largest in the Jupiter series, ideal for large-scale projects. It raises the bar with a 14-inch 16K LCD screen, achieving the series’ highest 20×26µm XY resolution for razor-sharp details and ultra-smooth surfaces. A fully enclosed light source ensures flawless prints, while multi-point auto-leveling guarantees precise calibration with minimal effort. For advanced users, a manual leveling option offers additional control.

Enhanced efficiency with modular design and resin management system

The Jupiter 2 prioritizes efficiency with its modular design, allowing users to swap the LCD screen in 10 minutes, five times faster than traditional setups. Replacing the release film takes just 10 seconds, 10 times faster than conventional methods.

The Jupiter 2 also introduces a smart resin management system, automatically feeding and recycling resin with a detachable box that can hold a 2kg resin bottle. This smart system allows users to focus on their designs rather than constantly monitoring resin levels. The heated resin tank ensures that the resin stays at the ideal temperature, guaranteeing consistent results throughout the print process.

Smarter monitoring for reliable results

Users can monitor prints remotely via the built-in camera, with adaptive lighting for clear visibility in any environment. Automatic overheat alerts enhance safety, while integration with Elegoo’s SatelLite resin slicer enables seamless device control and production optimization.

Availability and applications

The Jupiter 2, launching in Q3 2025, is expected to have broad applications in toys, healthcare, consumer goods, and prototyping. Compatibility with engineering resins further expands its versatility. More exciting features will be revealed soon.

In addition to the Jupiter 2, Elegoo showcases its latest product lineup at the event, including the award-winning Centauri Carbon, Saturn 4 Ultra 16K, OrangeStorm Giga, and Mercury Plus V3.0.

For more information, please visit Elegoo official website and its social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, TikTok, Discord and Reddit.

About Elegoo

Founded in 2015, Elegoo is a rapidly developing brand in the global smart manufacturing industry, specializing in R&D, manufacturing, and sales of consumer-grade 3D printers, laser engravers, STEM kits, and other smart technology products. Located in Shenzhen, the Silicon Valley of China, the company has sold millions of products across more than 90 countries and regions. In 2024, the company’s total sales revenue surpassed 200 million USD, with more than 700 employees and nearly 30,000 square meters of office and manufacturing area. With a focus on programming and 3D printing technology, Elegoo provides unique and smart creation spaces for diverse consumers to enhance personalized experiences.