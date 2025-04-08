Empowering marketers with data-driven HCP engagement strategies, Doceree introduces the APAC edition of HIEP report

SHORT HILLS, N.J., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Following the success of its HIEP—UK/EU edition last year, Doceree, the world’s first global network of physician-only platforms for programmatic messaging, today announced the launch of the second edition of HIEP, tailored for the APAC region. Curated independently, the report serves as a strategic guide for healthcare marketers, equipping them with data-driven insights to foster meaningful engagement with healthcare professionals (HCPs) in emerging APAC markets.



HIEP (High Interaction & Engagement Platforms) by Doceree has been introduced to address a critical gap in healthcare marketing today, i.e., the misalignment between media spends and HCP engagement on digital platforms. In an ideal world, investments in digital advertising must be directly proportional to the time healthcare professionals (HCPs) spend on various platforms. However, that is not the case as a significant portion of marketing budgets is often funnelled into channels that do not align with HCPs’ actual digital behavior, but with the familiarity of accessing advertising inventory on few platforms, leading to inefficiencies and missed opportunities.

The HIEP Report aims to bridge this gap by providing pharmaceutical brands and agencies with data-driven insights into where and how HCPs engage online, enabling them to optimize their media spend for maximum impact. By mapping HCPs’ digital footprints, the report empowers marketers to make informed, strategic decisions, ensuring their campaigns reach the right audience on the most relevant platforms.

Commenting on the launch of HIEP-APAC, Harshit Jain, MD, Founder & Global CEO, Doceree, said, “We are thrilled to introduce the APAC edition of our HIEP Report. This edition underscores how marketers can enhance HCP engagement and achieve significant outcomes by leveraging analytics, technology, and high-interaction platforms. By shifting from a push-oriented strategy to a collaborative, pull-driven approach, brands can establish more meaningful relationships with HCPs-and that’s the exact approach this report aims to empower the pharma marketers with.”

Some highlights from the HIEP Report (APAC Edition) are as below:

Exclusive insights into physician-frequented platforms

Proven strategies to enhance engagement quality and optimize marketing ROI

Real-world case study on the successful integration of digital platforms in healthcare marketing

Preetha Vasanji, President – Emerging Markets, Doceree, reinforced the importance of an integrated, omnichannel approach, saying, “The HIEP Report urges marketers to move beyond fragmented strategies and embrace a unified omnichannel approach. A well-orchestrated strategy amplifies every interaction with HCPs, leading to better engagement, stronger relationships, and ultimately, more effective healthcare solutions.”

