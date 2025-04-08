How Tianneng is Reshaping National Mobility with Next-Generation Battery Innovation

HUZHOU, China, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In an era where consumers increasingly prioritize higher energy density, enhanced safety, and extended durability in batteries, the race to develop advanced solutions for improved range, faster charging, and longer lifespan has intensified. Against this backdrop, solid-state batteries have emerged as the next frontier in power cell technology—a shift Tianneng is spearheading to redefine everyday mobility.

Tianneng’s newly launched solid-state batteries, now entering real-world vehicle applications, represent a pivotal leap in addressing core industry pain points. By replacing traditional liquid electrolytes with solid-state alternatives, the technology eliminates risks of thermal runaway while delivering superior energy density, extended cycle life, and stable performance across extreme temperatures. This breakthrough not only aligns with global R&D trends but also marks the first practical integration of solid-state innovation in China’s two-wheeler electric vehicle (EV) sector.

The rollout of solid-state batteries underscores Tianneng’s broader “multi-technology, full-scenario, and ecosystem-driven” strategy. As one of the few global players mastering a full spectrum of battery technologies—spanning lead-acid, lithium-ion, hydrogen, and sodium-ion systems—Tianneng has built a diversified power battery matrix tailored to diverse mobility needs. Leveraging intelligent manufacturing and vertically integrated supply chains, the company now operates a closed-loop ecosystem encompassing cell R&D, smart BMS (Battery Management Systems), and end-of-life recycling. This holistic approach propels Tianneng’s evolution from a traditional battery supplier to a leader in sustainable mobility ecosystems.

By merging cutting-edge solid-state innovation with its multi-technology roadmap, Tianneng is not just solving today’s challenges but laying the groundwork for smarter, safer, and greener transportation. Its commitment to full-industry-chain excellence continues to set benchmarks, positioning the company at the forefront of reshaping how nations move.