Narwal Launches the Freo Z10 for Tangle-Free Hair Cleaning and Spotless Corners

The New Robot Solves Common Cleaning Challenges, Designed With Detangling System and Full Corner Coverage Technology

KIRKLAND, Wash., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Narwal, the international leader in smart home cleaning, launched its Freo Z10 model today, introducing a game-changing DualFlow Tangle-Free System and MopExtend paired with EdgeSwing technology. Narwal’s latest innovation boasts professional washing, analyzes the pain points of housekeeping, and leverages industry-exclusive features to create an autonomous home maintenance experience.



Narwal Freo Z10

“Although the robot vacuum industry continues to evolve, we’ve observed that users still encounter challenges when using robot vacuums,” said Junbin Zhang, CEO of Narwal. “Common issues such as brush roll tangling, side brush entanglement, and difficulties in cleaning corners and edges often require additional time and effort from users. As a response, the Freo Z10 is not just an incremental industry upgrade; it elevates the home-cleaning experience through advanced technology. Narwal’s new robot effectively eliminates hair tangling and ensures flawless edge and corner cleaning, which are common pain points for other robot vacuums. It’s the self-sufficient, smart solution that consumers have been waiting for.”

Narwal Introduces DualFlow Tangle-Free System, MopExtend and EdgeSwing Technology

Narwal’s Zero-Tangling roller-brush system has been proven effective in tackling hair entanglements, but side brush entanglement technology has been an ever-present difficulty for households with pets and long-haired family members. Narwal’s engineers have made strides to refine the side brush design, creating a movable side brush mechanism to actively work against hair build-up. By allowing the side brushes to shift dynamically, the Freo Z10 loosens trapped hair and guides debris to the suction port, preventing it from wrapping around the brushes. Working with Narwal’s single-arm roller structure, this innovation seamlessly creates the fully integrated DualFlow DeTangling System for a one-of-a-kind tangle-free cleaning experience.

The MopExtend and EdgeSwing Technology are designed to tackle hard-to-reach spots like wall edges, corners, and even kitchen toe kicks. EdgeSwing technology equips the robot’s extendable mop, applying 8N of downward pressure. This combined approach delivers significantly better cleaning performance than simply extending the mop outward. When approaching hard-to-reach corners of the house, it extends the mop and moves backward for full coverage.

“Narwal’s systems are advancing, ensuring powerful, comprehensive, tangle-free cleaning for an effortless user experience because we know this is what matters most to our user base,” said Icey Bin, Head of Product GTM at Narwal. “The Freo Z10 is the most detail-oriented, comprehensive smart home robot – underscoring our commitment to performance and innovation. Our team develops robots that fit the needs of the modern home while also achieving breakthroughs when addressing common industry pain points. Narwal continues to upgrade what users can expect out of their cleaning routines.”

Additional Intelligent Designs for a Superior Clean

The robot includes a 120-Day Hands-Free Self-Empty Base Station, which compresses debris into a 2.5L bag, requiring disposal just two to three times per year. AI-adaptive cleaning adjusts mop washing temperature between 113℉-167℉ based on the type of dirt detected, eliminating 99.99% of bacteria—all while operating at a whisper-quiet 71dB. The Narwal Freo Z10 reimagines home cleaning with a suite of cutting-edge features designed to eliminate hassles and minimize manual intervention. Boasting 15,000Pa Hyper Suction Power, the Freo Z10 captures over 99% of particles on carpets and hard floors, ensuring a powerful, single-pass clean.

Its Tri-Laser Millimeter-Level Obstacle Avoidance system cleans along objects within 5mm and recognizes hazards as low as 1cm. The robot navigates seamlessly in the dark, avoiding obstacles without using a camera for enhanced privacy. This ensures precise cleaning without collisions.

Pricing and Availability

Consumers can experience the Narwal Freo Z10, designed to alleviate the burden of everyday home cleaning, with an exclusive pre-sale offer from April 8 to April 27, 2025, in the U.S. and Canada. By placing a small deposit—$29 in the U.S. or $39 in Canada—shoppers can secure a significant discount, saving $330 in the U.S. and $440 in Canada. From April 28 to May 4, customers can redeem their purchase, bringing the final price to $769.99 (U.S.) or $1,109.99 (Canada), compared to the regular price of $1,099.99 and $1,549.99.

Visit us.narwal.com for U.S. shoppers and ca.narwal.com for Canadian shoppers to take advantage of this limited-time deal.

About Narwal

Narwal is known for using its cutting-edge technology to realize its objective of bringing flawless floors to users. It’s one of the top 5 robotic cleaning manufacturers. Narwal has raised substantial funds from investors including Sequoia Capital, Hillhouse Capital, ByteDance (parent of TikTok), and Tencent, among others. With over 700 researchers and scientists from across the globe, Narwal has made numerous breakthroughs in multiple fields and won prestigious international awards, including the Edison Gold Award, which honors innovation, and Time Magazine’s Best Inventions.