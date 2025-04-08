oneZero appoints Ann Neidenbach to Board of Directors

BOSTON, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — oneZero, a leading provider of multi-asset enterprise technology solutions for trade execution, pricing, connectivity and risk management for banks, brokers and buy side market participants, today announced the appointment of Ann Neidenbach to its Board of Directors, effective immediately



Ann Neidenbach joins oneZero Board of Directors

Ann is a seasoned technology executive with over three decades of experience of leading financial institutions. As CIO Shared Services/Head of LSEG Technology, Ann led LSEG’s Cloud-First transformation program which was a groundbreaking shift in financial markets infrastructure. She introduced a cloud centric culture that built a robust, secure, automated CI/CD pipeline solution used by LSE and LCH entities, as well as global exchanges and clearing organizations. Additionally, Ann oversaw hosting and connectivity services that provided co-location, network and wireless to the financial services community.

Prior to her role at LSEG, as SVP of Global Technology Services at Nasdaq, Ann spearheaded the strategic planning and development of global market technology products and services that led to the introduction of Nasdaq’s transformative shift to the cloud. Her vast experience in senior institutional roles in the capital markets space, which also includes time as Managing Director of Electronic Trading Technology at Citi, will provide crucial insight to oneZero’s management team as the company continues to make strides in servicing Institutional market participants.

“It’s refreshing to work with an innovative company that is dedicated to developing products tailored to customer needs while driving business growth and expanding market share. I’m excited to join the board of oneZero to support their mission to drive innovation in the space,” commented Ann Neidenbach.

“We are thrilled to have Ann join our Board. As a financial markets technology executive, Ann brings valuable experience from numerous leading institutional firms that will enhance our domain knowledge and relationships. Ann’s appointment is critical as we continue to drive innovation in financial markets in the institutional space through our technology-first approach,” said Andrew Ralich, CEO and Co-Founder at oneZero.

Ann has served on numerous boards, and was awarded the Waters Technology Woman of the Year in 2020. Ann holds a BS in Information Systems from Whitman School of Management at Syracuse.

About oneZero

oneZero Financial Systems has been a leading innovator in multi-asset class enterprise trading technology since 2009. Its powerful software encompasses the Hub, EcoSystem and Data Source – three components that together provide a complete solution for execution, distribution and analytics. Through reliable connectivity, technology, infrastructure and market access, oneZero empowers financial institutions and brokers to compete effectively in the global financial markets through a globally compliant, liquidity-neutral solution. oneZero is certified to the standards of ISO 27001 information security management systems, and has development and operations centers in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe and North America.

