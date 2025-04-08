PSB Academy Unveils Third City Campus in Singapore, Plans to Advance Industry-Relevant Education

Located at the iconic The Cathay building, PSB Academy’s (PSBA) third campus spans 28,000 sq ft and features state-of-the-art facilities designed to enhance the learning experience, particularly for distance-learning students.

The Cathay Campus will offer industry-relevant programmes in collaboration with Coventry University, ensuring that students gain practical skills for real-world applications.

The launch event featured the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between PSBA, Coventry University, and COSEM, a cooperative of Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF). This collaboration aims to train more paramedicine professionals to address the nation’s increasing emergency calls and manpower shortage.

SINGAPORE, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — PSB Academy (PSBA), Singapore’s leading private education institution (PEI), has officially launched its third campus at The Cathay, alongside the signing of a tripartite collaboration to enhance paramedicine education in Singapore. This new collaboration with Coventry University and COSEM, a cooperative of Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), aims to introduce specialised paramedicine courses to address the nation’s rising emergency call volumes and workforce shortages.



From left: Mr Derrick Chang, CEO of PSB Academy; Mr Viva Sinniah, Executive Chairman of PSB Academy; Her Excellency Alice Cooke, Acting Deputy High Commissioner, British High Commission Singapore; Professor Richard Wells, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (International) of Coventry University; Professor John Latham CBE, Vice-Chancellor of Coventry University; and Mr Escamillo Lin, Board Director, PSB Academy.

The inauguration event was graced by Her Excellency Alice Cooke, Acting Deputy High Commissioner, British High Commission Singapore. It is also attended by prominent guests such as Coventry University Vice-Chancellor, Professor John Latham CBE, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (International), Professor Richard Wells, Coventry University Singapore Hub Managing Director, Dr Michael Yap, SCDF Deputy Commissioners, DC Teong How Hwa and DC Daniel Seet, and COSEM Safety & Security Services General Manager, Anthony Pek.

Derrick Chang, Chief Executive Officer of PSBA, shared: “The Cathay Campus represents an important evolution in PSB Academy’s mission to cultivate industry-ready graduates that are trained with practical skills for real-world applications. Industry collaborations underpin our approach to education. This expansion of our facilities ensures that students have access to a learning environment that not only meets academic standards but also reflects the needs of today’s workforce.”

Pioneering Industry-Relevant Education in Singapore

At the launch, both PSBA and Coventry University kickstarted with a symbolic signing of the Comprehensive Strategic Collaboration Agreement to signal both organisations’ commitment to enhancing the delivery of quality degree programmes in Singapore. This was followed by the signing of a tripartite collaboration between Coventry University, COSEM, and PSBA to advance paramedicine education in Singapore. This initiative integrates COSEM’s industry leadership, Coventry University’s academic framework, and PSBA’s delivery excellence to establish a rigorous paramedicine training programme.

Professor John Latham, Vice Chancellor of Coventry University UK comments: “In the current healthcare climate, there is a pressing need for academic institutions and industry stakeholders to synergise to elevate emergency response training. With Singapore’s emergency call volumes rising annually, it is crucial that paramedicine professionals receive training that is both academically rigorous and practically relevant to meet evolving healthcare challenges.”

Last year, SCDF responded to 245,279 Emergency Medical Services (EMS) calls , with almost half of them involving seniors over the age of 65. The number is expected to increase this year as the country’s aging population continues to grow.

Deputy Commissioner Teong How Hwa, SCDF shared on the initiative’s significance on the emergency workforce: “This collaboration marks a significant step in enhancing SCDF’s Emergency Medical Services. By offering quality educational pathways and specialised training in paramedicine, we are able to equip aspiring paramedics with advanced medical expertise and skills. This ensures a competent and resilient EMS workforce to meet Singapore’s growing demand for pre-hospital emergency care.”

Michael Chua, Chief Executive Officer of COSEM underscored the programme’s impact in relevance to the real scenarios their workforce faces everyday: “This collaboration is meant to strengthen Singapore’s pre-hospital emergency care capabilities at a time when demand is at an all-time high. Paramedics need to have advanced skills to ensure faster, more effective responses to a wide range of medical emergencies.”

PSBA’s New Cathay Campus Outlook

As Singapore’s first skyscraper and home to its first air-conditioned cinema, The Cathay building has long been a symbol of progress. PSBA’s presence in this landmark reflects its own transformation from its origin under Singapore’s Economic Development Board in 1964 to now having grown into one of the country’s top PEIs committed to bridging academic learning with industry relevance.

This third campus complements PSB Academy’s City Campus and STEM Wing at Marina Square, expanding its learning infrastructure with advanced classrooms equipped with cutting-edge audiovisual systems designed to enhance hybrid learning that simulate in-person interactions for distance learners.

Derrick Chang, Chief Executive Officer of PSBA shared: “PSB Academy has always believed in keeping education accessible and flexible to all, whether they are students who can commit to full time classroom learning, or working professionals who need to fit in classes in their complex schedules. When designing the Cathay Campus, we kept flexibility needs forefront, because education pathways are constantly evolving and we have to make room for these changes. The idea is to always give students the best learning experience no matter where they are learning from.”

The new campus enhances teaching and learning experience with state-of-the-art facilities. Each space features a confidence TV for seamless lesson delivery and auto-tracking cameras that revolutionise hybrid and online learning by following a lecturer’s movements. With features such as 4K UHD resolution and hands-free operation, these cameras ensure remote students stay engaged, offering clear visuals of the lecturer and their content that seek to enhance interaction and bridge the gap between online and in-person education. Integrated with advanced learning platforms, these additions to the campus create a dynamic and interactive academic experience.

PSBA’s Cathay Campus began operations on 01 April 2025.

For more information, please visit: https://www.psb-academy.edu.sg/coventry-university .

About PSB Academy

As one of Singapore’s leading private education institutions with a 60-year heritage of producing more than 200,000 learners, PSB Academy is committed to defining its identity as “Asia’s Future Academy”. Established in 1964, the Academy started under Singapore’s Economic Development Board and later the Productivity and Standards Board to upgrade the knowledge and skills of Singapore’s workforce. With an approach to education that focuses on what really matters: performance in the New Economy, PSB Academy provides quality education to shape and nurture future-ready graduates with the necessary skills and tools to stay relevant in a digitally-driven economy.

PSB Academy campuses include three dynamic locations, with the newly added Cathay Campus at the iconic building of The Cathay at the buzzing Orchard Road, alongside its City Campus comprising the Main Wing and STEM Wing at Marina Square Shopping Mall. The learning spaces in the heart of the city connect students globally through a collaborative learning and networking environment that enables them to be agile innovators and contributors to society.

With a strong network of industry partners to prepare students for the workforce, PSB Academy today hosts over 20,000 students from more than 50 nationalities with its slate of certificate, diploma, degree, and short courses.