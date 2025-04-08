Smile in Strides: Goody’s® Pain Relief Encourages Runners to Harness the Power of a Simple Smile to Reduce Pain and Boost Performance

A new white paper exploring the correlation between smiling and pain reduction inspired a marathon activation that put a pep in the runners’ step

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Goody’s®, the fast acting, over-the-counter pain reliever in single-dose powder form, is helping marathon runners Get to Good™ when they need it most. Through the launch of a new white paper and the debut of an activation aimed to surprise marathon runners around the country, Goody’s® is pairing its powerful pain relief with the simple act that anyone can do to aid in recovery: smile.



Goody’s® Smile 20 activation at the Knoxville Marathon on April 6

Goody’s® published “The Science of Smiling & Benefits to Pain Relief,” a white paper on how the physical act of smiling can have a positive impact on pain relief in athletes to demonstrate that smiling is scientifically proven to reduce pain. The white paper reviews a body of research and scientific literature spanning more than 20 years that indicates the act of smiling might offer an unexpected boost during moments of physical pain and exhaustion. The connection is both psychological and physiological: smiling activates the release of feel-good neurotransmitters like dopamine, serotonin, and endorphins, all of which play a role in reducing the perception of pain.

To bring the research to life, Goody’s® created Smile 20, a surprise engagement for runners that lives at the notorious “mile 20” of a marathon race, the mile where the body’s glycogen stores start to deplete and runners’ endurance hits a wall1. Smile 20 made its debut on April 6 at the Knoxville Marathon. Runners were photographed as they approached the 20th milestone, only to turn a corner and see their faces displayed in real-time on a giant digital screen with an AI-powered smile filter stuck in a toothy, infectious grin. The surprise sight triggered real, contagious smiles that, in return, helped them push through the inevitable wall. Even the data smiled: pace tracking on Goody’s® runners showed an increase in their speed after passing the activation.

See images from the Smile 20 stunt at the Knoxville Marathon here.

“We’re all about helping people fight pain when they need it most, and no one needs it more than a marathoner,” says Frank Paukowits, Vice President of Marketing at Prestige Consumer Healthcare. “Beyond pain relief during their recovery, we want to show up for this audience with science and creativity. Smile 20 is our way of helping these runners keep going despite the pain—and after the race, when next-level marathon soreness hits, Goody’s® will be right there as part of their recovery regimen to get them back to good.”

Goody’s® Pain Relief Powders are effective, fast-acting solutions for pain relief with options for Back & Body Pain, Nighttime Aches and more. The newest offering, Goody’s® PLUS Headache Pain + Mental Alertness, is a dual-action formula that combines aspirin with a dose of caffeine. All products come in a convenient, single-use powder packet for on-the-go relief and can be taken in two ways: mixed with water or a non-alcoholic beverage and drank or placed under the tongue followed by water or a non-alcoholic beverage. Goody’s® variety of flavors from Cool Orange to Mixed Fruit make pain relief refreshing. To find Goody’s® near you, visit www.goodyspowder.com.

