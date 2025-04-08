Tonik Named to 2025 Endeavor Outliers List – Joining the Global Top 10% of High-Growth Scale-Ups

MANILA, Philippines, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Tonik, the first digital bank in the Philippines, has been named a 2025 Endeavor Outlier — placing the company among the top 10% of global high-growth scale-ups in Endeavor’s 2,500+ company portfolio across 42 markets.

The recognition affirms Tonik’s position as the #1 digital bank in the Philippines for lending monetization, and places it in the company of global neobank unicorns like Nubank, Ualá and Cora — all trailblazers in reimagining financial access in emerging markets.

“This recognition underscores the power of building a lending-first neobank model in a $40B underserved market,” said Greg Krasnov, Founder and CEO of Tonik. “We’re not just scaling fast — we’re scaling with profitability, resilience, and purpose.”

Tonik’s recognition follows its achievement of outstanding performance milestones:

Annualized Revenue Run Rate (ARR) reached $30M , with 83% of revenue from lending

Lending Risk-Adjusted Gross Margin (RAROC) at world-class 23%

Loan portfolio scaled 6x in 24 months, now reaching $50M

“Tonik’s selection is a milestone not just for Endeavor, but for Philippine fintech,” said Manny Ayala, Managing Director of Endeavor Philippines. “They’re building one of the most profitable and scalable neobanks in the region — with global relevance.”

Tonik’s banking license and proprietary AI-powered risk and ops engines give it a massive edge in a 4x underpenetrated consumer lending market. Tonik’s lending-first model drives 5–10x ARPU compared to payments-led competitors and delivers 16x LTV/CAC.

With a capital-efficient path to profitability, a defensible B2B2C moat, and a massive TAM, Tonik is primed for the next phase of breakout growth — and poised to reshape the future of credit in the Philippines.

About Tonik

Tonik is the first digital-only neobank in the Philippines, operating under a full banking license from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP). Tonik offers loans, deposits, and embedded finance via a mobile-first experience. The company is backed by leading global investors including Mizuho Bank, Insignia Ventures, Peak XV (formerly Sequoia India), and Point72 Ventures.

About Endeavor

Founded in 1997, Endeavor is a global network supporting high-impact entrepreneurs in 40+ markets. Its portfolio companies have generated over $50B in revenues and created more than 4M jobs. The Endeavor Outliers program recognizes the top 10% of this network — companies defining the future of industry and innovation.