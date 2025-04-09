MUNICH, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (“Zoomlion”; 1157.HK), a global leader in construction machinery, is showcasing its latest innovations at bauma 2025 under the theme “Greener Development, Brighter Future” from April 7 to 13 at Booth FS.905 at Messe München. Over 60 flagship products across nine major categories are on display, along with a debut lineup of intelligent and green system solutions in Europe. The Company also signed multiple international orders and cooperation agreements to accelerate and lead the construction machinery industry’s shift toward digital, intelligent, and green transformation.



bauma 2025: Zoomlion Leads Industry Trends with Green, Intelligent Technologies

Highlights at the Show

A highlight of Zoomlion’s lineup is the ZT72J-V, the highest telescopic boom lift in Europe, showcasing its leadership in high-end AWP development. The company is also unveiling 10 earthmoving machines, many featuring 5G remote control, AI panoramic monitoring, and electric-drive energy recovery. In the tower crane segment, the R800-40, the largest-tonnage Chinese model in Europe, secured strong interest with its safety, efficiency, and transportability. Zoomlion also introduced six concrete machines, including a 70-meter pump truck with a topology-optimized boom and smart mixer trucks with remote upgrades and intelligent diagnostics.

Zoomlion also showcased system solutions integrating industrial internet, AI, big data, and new energy technologies at bauma 2025. Its mining solution combines intelligent equipment and digital technologies, including unmanned trucks and remote control, to enable fully automated mining, digging, transporting, and unloading.

On the opening day, Zhan Chunxin, Chairman and CEO of Zoomlion, together with other senior executives, held in-depth discussions with customers and institutional representatives, reaffirming the company’s commitment to global development and delivering improved service worldwide.

Driving Growth Through a Global Industrial Ecosystem

With its unique overseas business ecosystem emphasizing the end-to-end digitalization and localization strategy, Zoomlion connects directly with customers and markets to deliver products that best meet market demands and expedite response times.

At bauma 2025, over 20 featured products are locally manufactured in Europe that meet the market demand and customer preference in terms of performance, technology, standards and design. Zoomlion’s 72-ton and 62-ton folding jib cranes, assembled in its German factory, meet the EN12999 standard and have received CE certification. The R800-40 flat-top tower crane, produced in China and assembled in Europe, ensures quick delivery and efficient service for customers.

On March 31, Zoomlion officially laid the cornerstone for Phase II of its German factory project in Waldlaubersheim. In February, Zoomlion’s AWP factory opened in Hungary, further deepening the group’s global industrial footprint.

Currently, Zoomlion operates globally with 11 R&D bases, 210 service centers, and sales in over 170 countries. Backed by 6,300 overseas staff, its network ensures fast delivery and strong growth.

“The bauma Germany has built a solid bridge for global industry exchange and cooperation enhancement. ZOOMLION will take this exhibition as an opportunity to explore innovative and cooperative development pathways using more high-end, intelligent, and green products to build our beautiful world together,” said Yuan Ye, Assistant President of Zoomlion.