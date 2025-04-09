ENERGIZER LAUNCHES THE WORLD’S FIRST 3-IN-1 CHILD SHIELD™ COIN-CELL LITHIUM RANGE IN MALAYSIA

The new Energizer 3-in-1 Child Shield™ features the exclusive new colour alert technology, child-resistant packaging, and a non-toxic bitter coating to create the most comprehensive safety solution for Malaysian families.

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Energizer Malaysia introduces the world’s first and only coin lithium battery equipped with three levels of child-protection technology to Malaysia, bringing a new level of safety to your home.



Making homes safe for children is a priority, yet some dangers are well-hidden in everyday spaces, like small batteries found in household items, but how much harm can something as tiny as a battery really cause? According to a case report in Malaysia, severe injuries can occur due to delayed diagnosis, as most emergency department patients who have ingested a battery show no symptoms or only vague and non-specific signs.[1]

Understanding this risk, Energizer Malaysia upholds its commitment to coin lithium safety with the launch of the “Know the Risks, Protect Your Kids,” campaign and unveils its latest coin-cell lithium batteries with a 3-in-1 Child Shield™ safety system for added protection in Malaysian homes.

“Energizer is the first brand in the world to introduce child-resistant packaging for its coin-cell lithium batteries, featuring a triple-layer child safety system designed to offer extra protection against everyday risks. Our innovation includes the world’s first colour alert technology, designed to help caregivers identify potential ingestion and seek urgent medical attention. As an industry leader, at Energizer, we want to advocate for stronger safety standards in battery designs. By continuously improving safety features for its products, we will continue to lead discussions on preventing household accidents and protecting children,” said Diane Lee, Business Director, Malaysia & Singapore, Energizer Holdings Inc.

During the launch, Dr Wong Yee Ming, a Consultant Pediatrician from Columbia Asia Hospital Bukit Jalil, and real-life toddler parents Diyana Hashim, Pauline Tan, and Chelsea Ng participated in a panel discussion to discuss the real-life challenges faced in avoiding wrong ingestion, what to do during medical emergencies with ingestion, and share practical solutions to create a safer space for children at home.

Dr. Wong Yee Ming, Consultant Pediatrician from Columbia Asia Hospital Bukit Jalil shared, “Many household hazards are hidden in plain sight, making it crucial to raise awareness of potential risks for children. Small objects, such as coin lithium batteries, can cause serious harm if swallowed. Severe injuries can occur due to delayed diagnosis, which is why immediate medical attention is crucial. Preventing such incidents should be a priority, and simple measures, such as storing hazardous items out of reach and choosing child-safe products, can make a significant difference.”

The 3-in-1 Child Shield™ safety system from Energizer is available across its 2032, 2025, and 2016 Ultimate Lithium Coin Battery range and has been designed as an option for those seeking to safeguard their homes.

The new 3-in-1 Child Shield™ safety system was designed to help prevent the risk coin lithium batteries pose to children by combining these three key safety features:

Child-Resistant Packaging: Energizer was the first brand to launch child resistant packaging, which provides security to help prevent children from accessing the batteries in the package. Non-Toxic Bitter Coating: A bitter taste for better safety, Energizer’s coin lithium batteries include a non-toxic bitter coating on the cell that discourages ingestion. NEW Colour Alert Technology: A world-first innovation that introduces safety you can see. The new colour alert technology activates once the battery interacts with saliva, visibly dying the mouth blue in just seconds to alert caregivers so they can seek medical attention faster, as needed.

As part of its ongoing efforts to promote child safety, Energizer Malaysia will also showcase its latest innovations at Malaysia’s largest baby expo, the TCE Baby Expo, at the Mid Valley Exhibition Centre (MVEC) in Kuala Lumpur from 17th to 20th April 2025 and the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) from 26th to 28th September 2025. Special promotions will take place during this event.

Energizer’s latest release embraces the power of technology to prioritise children’s safety. The 3-in-1 Child Shield™ technology will be rolled out across the Energizer® Ultimate Lithium Coin Battery range and will be available in leading supermarkets and online. For more information, visit https://energizerchildsafety.com/3in1/malaysia/ .

About Energizer

Originating from the invention of the first dry cell battery in the 1890s and introduced by parent company EVEREADY® in the 1980s, Energizer® is a market leader of high-quality, dependable household batteries. Synonymous with world-first innovations and emerging technologies, Energizer is leading and shaping the power and portable lighting categories with a powerful portfolio of groundbreaking products and consumer-led innovations. Energizer® is committed to continuing to build on its rich history of innovation and driving further sustainable measures across the portfolio.

Product Details:

Energizer ® 2032 Ultimate Lithium Batteries 2 pack, RM15.90*

Energizer ® 2025 Ultimate Lithium Batteries 2 pack, RM15.90*

Energizer® 2016 Ultimate Lithium Batteries 2 pack, RM15.90*

Note: Retail pricing is at the sole discretion of the retailer