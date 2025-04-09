GS1 Hong Kong Celebrates Innovation & Collaboration with Newly Upgraded 1QR Platform at Annual Dinner 2025

HONG KONG, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — GS1 Hong Kong’s Annual Dinner 2025 concluded successfully, bringing together around 600 distinguished guests from government, industry, and business communities. The Honorable Professor Sun Dong, JP, Secretary for Innovation, Technology, and Industry of the HKSAR Government, graced the occasion as the guest-of-honour to celebrate GS1 HK’s decades of innovation and collaboration, including the launch of the enhanced 1QR platform.



Mr. Roy Ng, Chairman of GS1 Hong Kong (front row, 9th from left) was accompanied by our Guest of Honor, Professor Sun Dong, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry of The Government of the HKSAR (front row, centre), and Mr. Andrew Leung, President of the Legislative Council (front row, 9th from left) and Ms. Anna Lin, Chief Executive of GS1 Hong Kong (back row, 5th from left), along with government officials, GS1 HK Board of Directors and other distinguished guests toasted at the opening of GS1 Hong Kong Annual Dinner 2025.

At the opening, Professor Sun commended GS1 HK’s contributions to shaping Hong Kong’s economy. “Barcodes are the unsung heroes of our bustling ports and thriving markets. The wonders of the black and white lines that make up a barcode have empowered businesses to grow and thrive in a fast-paced digital world, where barcodes are not only a tool for sales tracking, but also provide invaluable data for inventory management, pricing and logistics as well as being a cornerstone in the realm of the Internet of Things (IoT). Like GS1, the Government is committed to enhancing public services efficiency and promoting continuous economic upgrading and transformation through the adoption of digital strategies and I&T applications.”

Mr. Roy Ng, Chairman of GS1 Hong Kong, emphasized the organization’s commitment to fostering innovation and supporting businesses in their digital transformation journey. “Innovation has always been part of GS1 Hong Kong’s DNA. Over the years, we have been evolving towards 2D barcodes from 1D, while developed solutions like ezTRADE for paperless trading, and introduced new initiatives to empower traceability, transparency and sustainability. Looking ahead, GS1 Hong Kong will continue to innovate to drive growth and competitiveness across industries.”

Enhanced “1QR” Platform

A highlight of the event was the introduction of the enhanced 1QR platform, which has evolved to supporting sustainability-related information disclosure, including ESG certificates, recycling details, carbon emission data, etc. In addition to enabling O2O retail, product authentication, and traceability, the enhanced “1QR” empowers businesses to meet growing regulatory and consumer demands for transparency and sustainability, while strengthening brand reputation.

A Night to Remember

The evening showcased a vibrant lineup of programmes, including “GS1 Sing & Shine” where talented members performed classic hits, “Best Dress Award” for guests in stylish “black & white” attire, and generous sponsors providing numerous gifts for lucky draw with grand prizes like Business Class round-trip tickets, as well as celebrity performance by the popular artist Li Lung Kay who sang alongside guests on stage, highlighting the importance of collaboration and synergy.

The night also recognised outstanding enterprises at the Consumer Caring Scheme 2024 Award Presentation Ceremony. (Refer to the Appendix for the Recognised Companies list)

Ms. Anna Lin, Chief Executive of GS1 Hong Kong, thanked all the guests and underscored the importance of partnerships in driving sustainable growth.

“My heartfelt gratitude goes to all our esteemed guests and generous sponsors for their invaluable support. GS1 Hong Kong is dedicated to helping members achieve their business goals, as demonstrated by our enhanced 1QR platform, which fosters transparency and trust by showing their commitment to sustainability. Tonight’s celebration highlights the incredible ways our collaboration in shaping a smarter, more connected future.”

About GS1 Hong Kong

Founded by the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce in 1989, GS1 Hong Kong is the local chapter of GS1®. GS1 Hong Kong’s mission is to empower businesses of their digital transformation, improve supply chain visibility and efficiency, ensure product authenticity, facilitate commerce connectivity and enable sustainable value chain through the provision of global supply chain standards (including GTIN & barcodes), and a full spectrum of platforms, solutions and services.

GS1 Hong Kong currently supports close to 8,000 corporate members from 20 sectors including retail & consumer packaged goods, food & beverage and food services, healthcare, apparel & footwear, logistics & ICT. By working closely with communities of trading partners, industry organizations, government, and technology providers, we can foster a collaborative ecosystem, paving the way for “Smarter Business, Better Life”.

Headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, GS1® is a not-for-profit, standards organisation that has 118 national chapters serving 150 economies globally. For more information, please visit www.gs1hk.org.