HashKey OTC Upgrades to ‘HashKey OTC Global’ to Reinforce its Commitment to Global Compliance

HONG KONG, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — HashKey OTC, an OTC trading platform under HashKey Group, announced today that it has completed its brand upgrade and officially changed its name to “HashKey OTC Global“. The renaming takes HashKey’s OTC business to the next level of development and is an important milestone in the company’s globalisation strategy.

This brand upgrade follows HashKey OTC’s recent successful license approval in the Middle East and full integration of its Japan business. As Asia’s leading compliant OTC trading platform, HashKey OTC Global has built a strong compliance advantage with licenses in industry hubs including Singapore, Hong Kong SAR, Japan and the Middle East, and is actively exploring the possibility of expanding business in Europe and other regions.

The platform currently provides 24/7 services, with a focus on providing large-scale and efficient transaction services for institutions and high-net-worth clients. HashKey OTC Global also provides customers with safe and reliable fiat currency services and, in certain jurisdictions, digital currency custody services.

HashKey OTC Global has complete and compliant multi-fiat currency deposit and withdrawal channels, and has established strong ties with leading global banks and prominent local financial institutions, providing customers with services including same-name account transfers, settlement between mainstream fiat and digital currencies and others.

HashKey OTC Global’s business scope covers spot trading, including Request for Quotation (RFQ) and Trade Execution (TE) services and structured products, such as stable and growth investment products. The company has also launched Polaris, a one-stop OTC trading platform to help users open online accounts, manage accounts and experience smooth and convenient trading services.

HashKey Group Chairman Xiao Feng said: “With the upgrade of HashKey OTC to HashKey OTC Global, we will further integrate global resources to provide customers with more comprehensive, secure and compliant digital asset trading services. We look forward to working with global partners to promote the healthy development of the digital asset industry.”

About HashKey OTC Global

At HashKey OTC Global, the over-the-counter (OTC) trading arm of HashKey Group, we serve as your trusted partner in the world of digital assets. With a strong legacy and reputation, we focus on providing regulatory-compliant digital asset trading services to professional investors, institutions, and high-net-worth individuals.