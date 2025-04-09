Heineken® Japan transforms bars into gaming hubs to connect online communities in person

Aiming to bring gamers together, shut down servers were reactivated to create a unique space in which experiences could be shared and connections built

TOKYO, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Monday, March 17 saw Heineken® Japan K.K., which sells and distributes Japan’s No.1 imported premium beer, Heineken®, hold a special event for the gaming community at Shot Bar Propaganda in Roppongi.



Bringing together gamers, influencers, and game fans, the event saw Heineken® repurpose the bar into a space where the connections of online communities could be extended into the real world. Often, when game servers are shut down, the sense of community that they’ve built is lost and, as champions of socialization, Heineken® recognized an opportunity to take a venue typically associated with socializing and create a truly unique offering.

With multiplayer gaming having long been a powerful way to bond with friends, meet new people, and form lasting friendships, it dispels the stereotype of gamers as isolated individuals. Now, the gap between the digital and physical worlds has been bridged through the use of technology that powers both the beer fridges and game servers, allowing deeper connections to be built and experiences shared.



Enjoying Heineken® beers, attendees were treated to a tournament-style Omen of Sorrow game, which featured heated battles, live commentary, and participation from some of the region’s top gaming influencers – including winner TAKERA CHANNEL* who went on to comment “I thoroughly enjoyed Heineken®‘s unique game event tonight and the opportunity to socialize with many people in a very relaxed atmosphere”.

Comment from Shin Suda, Marketing Director, Heineken® Japan

“Heineken® is delighted to be collaborating with Omen of Sorrow to bring this unique event to Tokyo. With Japan being the world’s most creative gaming market, we are proud to have been able to offer something new to our communities. By reviving a multiplayer functions game server, we believe that we have been able to reconstruct a place where friends who share common interests can naturally connect. Games and bars are two of the most important communities where people can connect so blending these worlds felt like a natural setting for socialization.”

