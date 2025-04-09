Seomjae has rebranded as Firsthabit, positioning itself for global expansion in the AI-driven education sector

Known for its distinctive AI technology and premium educational content, Seomjae is now Firsthabit.

The company is developing the AI-powered educational tool CHALK 3.0, aimed at delivering highly personalized, custom education solutions.

SEOUL, South Korea and NEW YORK, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A Leader in Educational AI Seomjae has been renamed Firsthabit.

Firsthabit, meaning “the first habit you want to instill in your child,” is dedicated to creating a brighter future through AI-enhanced education solutions that promote positive habits. Industry watchers, both in South Korea and internationally, are focusing on Firsthabit’s (formerly Seomjae) technological expertise and scalability, driven by its unique AI technology that has yielded sophisticated and personalized learning experiences.

Firsthabit is developing the AI-driven math learning platform CHALK 3.0, which is designed to offer a deeply personalized learning experience. CHALK 3.0 uses the proprietary CHALK AI technology to provide customized educational content.

The platform has been well-received both domestically and worldwide. Last year, it underwent a successful beta test in Boston, USA, and in Korea during August and September, achieving a completion rate of 76.4%, far surpassing the typical 15% completion rate for online courses in Korea. This impressive performance earned it an innovation award in the mobile devices, accessories, and apps category at CES 2025.

Firsthabit Director of Operations and Business Development Hyunwoo Choi said, “Utilizing our vast repository of high-quality data and specialized technical expertise, we aim to lead the global education market by developing a customized AI learning environment for each student. We are committed to ongoing investment in research and development, driving innovations in K-education and solidifying our position as a worldwide educational powerhouse.”

For more information on CHALK 3.0 and Firsthabit’s plans, visit the official website at https://www.firsthabit.com/