Singaporean lithium-ion battery maker Durapower enters construction machinery sector in partnership with GEBA at Bauma Expo

The partnership with GEBA marks Durapower’s foray into the construction machinery sector

Large portfolio of high quality, reliable, and safe battery products and services caters to a wide range of electrification solutions

MUNICH and SINGAPORE, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Singaporean lithium-ion battery manufacturer, Durapower Technology (Singapore) Private Limited (“Durapower” or the “Company“) has partnered with Green Road Machinery (“GEBA“) to participate in the Bauma 2025 (“Bauma“), to be held at the Trade Fair Center Messe München in Munich, Germany, from 7 to 13 April 2025. This is Durapower’s first entry into the construction machinery sector and its first time Durapower participating in Bauma.

Mr. Kelvin Lim, Chief Executive Officer of Durapower Group remarked: “We are pleased to start our foray into the construction machinery sector. The massive global construction and mining vehicle industry represents a huge opportunity for Durapower and its cutting-edge battery solutions. We look forward to further collaborations with industry partners like GEBA to grow the business for mutual benefit.”

Durapower is a Singaporean battery cell developer and manufacturer of Lithium-based energy storage solutions with more than 15 years of track record in the automotive, battery, and marine industry. With its presence across 25 countries in Europe and Asia, Durapower’s high quality and reliable battery solutions have been deployed in hundreds of vehicles, vessels and energy storage systems worldwide. It has multiple manufacturing bases around the world and with a 100% safety track record to date with more than 1 billion electric kilometers driven. The key benefits of Durapower batteries include customisable high-performance solutions for critical and non-critical applications, with high quality, long battery life, and a strong safety track record.

Bauma is the world’s leading trade fair for Construction Machinery, Building Material Machines, Mining Machines, Construction Vehicles and Construction Equipment. Durapower is partnering with GEBA to host a booth at Bauma 2025, where GEBA will showcase its construction vehicles that include Durapower’s battery packs, which were jointly designed and deployed in GEBA’s products. In doing so, Durapower aims to demonstrate its capabilities to support the electrification of mining vehicles, and construction machinery, equipment and vehicles.



GEBA and Durapower’s latest battery solution for construction machinery applications



In addition to its constant R&D into proprietary battery technology, Durapower’s cutting-edge technological innovations include DP Pulse, a remote battery monitoring digital solution which combines revolutionary machine learning models with big data to further enhance customer use cases by improving battery health visibility and supporting predictive maintenance, thus guaranteeing a higher uptime and peace of mind.

About Durapower Group (www.durapowergroup.com)

Headquartered in Singapore, Durapower offers closed-loop, end-to-end energy storage solutions for the electric mobility and renewable energy applications including on and off-road Electric, Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles, electric marine vessel and stationary energy storage solutions. Since 2009, Durapower has been a leading innovator of Lithium-Ion cell technology, focusing on the research and development of battery materials, battery cell manufacturing and system integration.

With a global presence spanning 25 countries and 70+ cities, including European countries, China, India and Southeast Asia. Durapower Group strives to make scalable, sustainable batteries that support the circular economy, empowering lives and transforming the future towards a carbon neutral economy.

About GEBA (www.geba.nl/en/)

GEBA is a global pioneer in the electrification of road construction machinery with over 50 years of expertise in implementing construction and infrastructure projects efficiently and sustainably.

GEBA combines craftsmanship, technological expertise and a clear vision of sustainability to provide their customers with the best solutions, whether it is to rent equipment, electrify existing equipment or sustainable construction.