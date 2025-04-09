Swiss Artists Sophie de Quay Celebrate Music, Francophonie in Vientiane

Swiss duo Sophie de Quay and Simon Jaccard performed at Vientiane’s Blues Box on the evening of 8 April. The concert, which also featured a special appearance by Lao artist Minaz, marked the final stop of their “Building Bridges Asia Tour” and celebrated the shared values of Francophonie and Laos.

“Music speaks a universal language that connects people across borders,” said Sophie.

Her musical partner Simon, nicknamed “Simon the Octopus” for his mastery of over 17 instruments, provided musical accompaniment throughout the evening.

Beyond Music

During their week in Vientiane, the Swiss artists also visited Hands of Hope School, Laos’ first official primary school for deaf children, where they received personalized sign language names from the students and learned to translate a verse from their signature song “Building Bridges” into Lao sign language.

“The children were incredibly welcoming and enthusiastic,” Sophie and Simon shared after the school visit. “Signing out our lyrics alongside them was one of the most meaningful moments of our entire Asian tour.”

The musicians, representing Switzerland, donated educational materials to the school, strengthening their connection with Laos beyond just musical performances.

Their cultural immersion extended to performances at the National University of Laos for the Francophonie Festival and a masterclass at the National School of Arts, where they collaborated with students to record “Building Bridges” featuring the traditional Khene, Laos’ national instrument. The duo even incorporated Lao language into portions of their music.

This cultural exchange highlights Switzerland’s continued commitment to Laos’ cultural development through the Lao Culture Fund, established in 2012. The fund supports local organizations in implementing cultural projects while reinforcing Laotian cultural identity.

Before concluding in Vientiane, the Swiss duo’s Asia tour took them through Hong Kong, Macau, Myanmar, and Vietnam. The evening’s performance was organized by Lines Creative Agency in collaboration with The Blues Box Vientiane.