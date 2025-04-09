Techman Robot, CSBC, and AMET Sign MOU to Develop Smart Welding Solutions for the Shipbuilding Industry

TAIPEI, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Leading collaborative robot manufacturer Techman Robot, Taiwan’s largest shipbuilder CSBC Corporation, and AMET Inc., a U.S. leader in intelligent welding technology, have officially signed a MOU. The three parties will collaborate to develop robots tailored for shipbuilding environments, accelerating the industry’s transition to smart manufacturing and enhancing welding efficiency and quality.



Techman Robot provides intelligent welding solutions by AI-powered cobot

Partnering with Global Leaders to Pioneer a New Era of Smart Welding

Techman Robot is committed to providing intelligent welding solutions, and its TM AI Welding Collaborative Robot has been widely adopted in industries requiring high-precision welding, including shipbuilding, large-scale steel structures for airport terminals, and offshore wind power. These technologies help industries address the global shortage of skilled welders.

By partnering with AMET and CSBC, Techman Robot aims to drive further innovation in shipbuilding automation.

AMET Inc., a U.S. leader in intelligent welding technology, brings extensive expertise in aerospace, shipbuilding, energy, and automotive industries.

CSBC Corporation, Taiwan’s largest shipbuilder, contributes real-world shipbuilding expertise and application experience, ensuring that the solutions developed meet practical industry needs.

By leveraging their combined strengths, the three companies will expand the global AI-powered welding market and accelerate the intelligent transformation of the shipbuilding industry.

Empowering the Shipbuilding Industry with AI-Powered Welding for Maximum Efficiency

As Taiwan’s leading shipbuilder, CSBC will focus on developing compact AI-driven welding robots designed for large bulk carriers and container ships. The integration of AI welding technology will significantly enhance welding precision and production efficiency, leading to shorter construction cycles and lower labor costs. This collaboration will further strengthen Taiwan’s global competitiveness in the shipbuilding industry.

Southeast Asia, particularly Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Malaysia, is experiencing rapid growth in the shipbuilding industry and large-scale infrastructure projects, driving a rising demand for high-precision, automated welding technology. Through this collaboration, AI and intelligent welding solutions will ensure greater process stability, reduced welding defects, and enhanced automation across industrial sectors.

Furthermore, as maritime, energy, and infrastructure sectors in Southeast Asia continue to expand, Techman Robot’s AI welding solutions will help local industries improve productivity, reduce operating costs, and enhance international competitiveness. In addition to shipbuilding, these smart welding technologies will also be applied to large-scale steel structures, bridge construction, maritime industries, and heavy industrial manufacturing, bringing comprehensive smart manufacturing advancements to the Southeast Asian market.