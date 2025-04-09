The VIP Advantage: Bybit Partners with SoSoValue to Issue VIP-Exclusive Daily Industry Report

DUBAI, UAE, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit , the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has announced a timely new VIP benefit to help traders navigate macro market headwinds. Starting now, Bybit VIPs will access an insight-driven advantage: a tailor-made daily industry report released daily by Bybit and SoSoValue , the industry-leading investment research powerhouse trusted for its advanced AI.

SoSoValue is an AI-powered cryptocurrency research and investment platform that provides real-time market analytics, portfolio management tools, and automated investment strategies for users. Delivered exclusively to Bybit VIPs, the Bybit Industry Report is the first joint report of its kind for SoSoValue and Bybit, combining market insights and Bybit-exclusive news, and offering readers the edge they need to implement and adjust investment strategies.

The six-part report covers technical and community aspects to capture the nuances and macroeconomic climate beyond the crypto space:

Crypto Breaking News : Must-read crypto news for traders

: Must-read crypto news for traders Daily Selection : Trending tokens and price movements

: Trending tokens and price movements Bybit New Listing : New listings on Bybit

: New listings on Bybit Today’s News : From trade war to rate cuts—headlines that move markets

: From trade war to rate cuts—headlines that move markets Price Technical Analysis : A deep dive into price mechanisms

: A deep dive into price mechanisms Community Sentiments: Feeling the pulse of investors, communities, and traders

“This partnership sets a new benchmark for the industry. By combining SoSoValue’s AI-powered intelligence with our Spot’s latest product Lens , a 24/7 always-on trading concierge, we are delivering the first-ever, full-suite on-chain data service—live and exclusively for our VIPs. It is not just a collaboration; it is a defining moment for how serious players access on-chain intelligence,” said Emily Bao, Head of Spot and Web3 at Bybit.

The daily report equips traders with data-driven foresight and trendspotting superpower, helping them sail through the rapids of the crypto space with confidence: Bybit x SoSoValue Daily Report: Your key to analyzing market trends



At Bybit, the VIP advantage doesn’t end here. Curated to a comprehensive suite of services and top-of-the-range VIP experience, the program offers access to generous rewards programs, early bird perks, bespoke customer support, and exclusive events.

The Bybit VIP badge entitles traders unparalleled benefits, from higher trading limits to zero fees and rebates that help traders save long-term. Users may find out more from the program: Bybit VIP | Crypto Meets Elite .

