TRON x HTX DAO 2025 Hong Kong Whale Night: Igniting Web3 Momentum & Advancing Global Finance

SINGAPORE, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — HTX DAO took the spotlight at the “TRON x HTX DAO 2025 Hong Kong Whale Night,” co-hosted with TRON on April 8 alongside the 2025 Hong Kong Web3 Festival. The event gathered industry leaders, institutional innovators, and Web3 pioneers to explore the future of decentralized governance and financial systems.

Justin Sun on TRON, HTX DAO, and the Future of Web3

In a powerful keynote, Justin Sun, Founder of TRON and Global Advisor of HTX, shared his reflections on 13 years of crypto leadership and his vision for the next chapter of Web3. Citing the values of “fear, reverence, and respect”, Sun emphasized long-term commitment over short-term speculation.

“Whether markets rise or fall, we are here to build,” Sun declared. “HTX DAO and TRON will continue to serve as the backbone of decentralized finance, providing clarity, security, and innovation.”

Sun also addressed the industry’s path to global scale, predicting the total digital asset market could eventually reach $200 trillion. “The mission is simple,” he said. “Get the math right. Get the security right. That’s how we earn trust and unlock the next wave of growth.”

HTX DAO Launches Token-Based Governance

Molly, Ambassador of HTX DAO, introduced the launch of the $HTX Token-Weighted Voting Tool, which enables holders to participate in on-chain governance. The feature marks a step toward building a truly community-led exchange.

“This tool makes every $HTX holder a stakeholder in the platform’s future,” Molly said.

She also previewed HTX DAO’s first two governance proposals, including the establishment of a DAO committee and the launch of a community media series, DAO Talk.

HTX Ventures: Regulation and Stablecoins Will Drive 2025 Growth

Alec Goh, Head of HTX Ventures, presented an outlook on the global regulatory landscape, highlighting how recent shifts are unlocking institutional participation. He noted the positive impact of MiCAR in Europe and the crypto-favorable stance of the current U.S. administration.

“The stigma around regulation is changing. Institutions are no longer on the sidelines—they’re deploying capital,” Goh said. He emphasized that stablecoin adoption and regulatory clarity would be the two primary drivers of crypto market growth in 2025.

Crypto Leaders Join the Conversation

Other notable speakers included Jack Kong, Founder of Nano Labs; Ken Zhang, Head of Security of Google Cloud; and Chanel, Contributor of Core. Their insights spanned blockchain security, infrastructure growth, and global developer engagement—reinforcing the evening as a convergence point for thought leadership and collaboration across the Web3 space.

Immersive Web3 Engagements Connect Community and Culture

The event was not only a forum for thought leadership but also an immersive experience for attendees. Highlights included:

A Forbes cover-themed photo booth featuring Justin Sun .

. Trivia quizzes, blind box giveaways, and exclusive challenges.

A tremendous prize pool including crypto rewards, VIP black cards, and exclusive merch.

These engaging touchpoints brought Web3 technology and culture closer to users, reinforcing HTX DAO’s mission of building a user-first ecosystem.

From Hong Kong to the World: A New Era of Decentralized Finance

By leveraging Hong Kong’s global financial reach and Web3-friendly environment, HTX DAO is setting new standards for community-driven platforms. Backed by HTX infrastructure and the TRON ecosystem, HTX DAO aims to build a decentralized, transparent, and inclusive financial Freeport for the world.

About HTX DAO

As a multi-chain deployed decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), HTX DAO demonstrates an innovative governance approach. It pioneers a blended CeFi/DeFi paradigm, including listing and community governance, through its focus on building an exchange DAO and a free financial hub ecosystem. Unlike traditional corporate structures, it adopts a decentralized governance structure composed of a diversified group, jointly committed to the success of this organization. This unique ecosystem advocates openness and encourages all DAO participants to propose ideas that can promote the development of HTX DAO.

