“Dialogue in the New Era: China-Vietnam Exchange for Young Media Professionals” Held Successfully

HANOI, Vietnam, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The “Dialogue in the New Era: China-Vietnam Exchange for Young Media Professionals” was held successfully on Wednesday in Hanoi, with a parallel session in Nanning, Guangxi, China. The event marked the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Vietnam, and the China-Vietnam Year of People-to-People Exchanges.



Group photo of guests at the event venue

The forum was guided by China’s State Council Information Office and jointly organized by the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region Government Information Office, the China Intercontinental Communication Center (CICC), and the Voice of Vietnam (VOV), with support from the Guangxi Center for International Communication and Guangxi Radio and Television.

More than 500 representatives from media organizations, universities, and enterprises across both countries participated. Attendees at the Hanoi venue included Do Hong Quan, Vice Chairman of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front and Chairman of the Vietnam Alliance of Arts and Literature Associations; VOV Vice Presidents Ngo Minh Hien and Vu Hai Quang; Wang Qun, Chargé d’Affaires at the Chinese Embassy in Vietnam; Jing Shuiqing, Editor-in-Chief of CICC; and Li Pan, Director of the Guangxi Government Information Office.

Under the theme “Dialogue in the New Era,” 12 young professionals from CGTN, VOV, The World and Vietnam Report, VTCnewspaper, Guangxi Center for International Communication, and Guangxi Radio and Television engaged in panel discussions alongside representatives from the media and tech sectors. The dialogue centered on three key topics: the role of young media professionals in fostering bilateral friendship, media-driven industry integration, and the challenges and opportunities brought by artificial intelligence in the media landscape.



The “Dialogue in the New Era: China-Vietnam Exchange for Young Media Professionals” in progress

Speakers emphasized the media’s role in strengthening mutual understanding and serving as a bridge between the two peoples. Participants expressed their commitment to telling the story of China–Vietnam cooperation, promoting shared development, and advancing collaboration in an increasingly digital and AI-driven era. The forum underscored the importance of youth engagement in deepening the China–Vietnam comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and building a shared future.



A joint documentary, The Path of Development, co-produced by Guangxi Radio and Television and VOV, was officially launched during the event. The film showcases milestones in China–Vietnam relations over the past 75 years. In addition, a new media exchange initiative titled “Comrades and Brothers, Together Toward the Future” was launched by the Guangxi Center for International Communication and CICC in collaboration with leading Vietnamese media outlets. The program will see media teams from both countries conduct joint reporting trips in Guangxi, Sichuan, and Guizhou in China, and in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam.

At the Nanning sub-forum, nearly 50 young media representatives took part in simultaneous discussions, further promoting cross-border dialogue and reinforcing the shared commitment of Chinese and Vietnamese youth to closer cooperation.