EarthDaily Analytics will Launch Its First Satellite This Summer, Reaches Major Milestone in World’s Most Advanced Earth Observation Change Detection System

EarthDaily Constellation Unlocks the Power of Broad-Area Change Detection to Deliver Unmatched Value Across High-Impact Industries

VANCOUVER, BC, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — EarthDaily Analytics (“EarthDaily”), a global leader in Earth Observation (EO) data and analytics, today announced a major milestone in the development of its groundbreaking 10-satellite EarthDaily Constellation: the company has successfully integrated its first payload with one of Loft Orbital’s Longbow satellite buses and completed spacecraft-level environmental testing. This achievement marks a significant leap forward and clears the way for the first EarthDaily Constellation satellite to launch into orbit this summer.



Where precision meets performance—EarthDaily’s satellite undergoes thermal testing at Loft Orbital’s facility in Golden, CO, simulating the harsh conditions of space to ensure mission readiness and data integrity from day one.

The EarthDaily Constellation is poised to redefine Earth Observation in the AI era, unlocking the power of broad-area change detection and daily global revisit. Upon deployment, the EarthDaily Constellation will provide high-quality insights of critical value to high-impact industries, unlocking operational efficiencies, identifying and mitigating emerging and unrealized risks, and understanding the world at a scale and depth previously unavailable in the market.

“We are driven by a mission to empower industries and governments with the tools they need to make informed, transformative decisions,” said Don Osborne, CEO of EarthDaily Analytics. “The EarthDaily Constellation will deliver unmatched, high-quality data and insights that push the boundaries of what’s possible in Earth Observation. Years of planning, groundbreaking science, and cutting-edge innovation come to life in this extraordinary spacecraft. Having reached this critical milestone, we are on the path to fundamentally transforming how our planet is monitored and understood, ultimately empowering our clients to better achieve their most critical objectives.”

EarthDaily is partnering with industry leaders like Loft Orbital, ABB, and SpaceX to deliver its EO solutions with reliability, innovation, and cost-efficiency. The constellation leverages Loft’s Longbow satellite platform, which is based on the flight-proven Airbus Arrow bus platform.

“The successful integration and testing of this first satellite is a testament to Loft’s space infrastructure model and the strong partnership we’ve established with EarthDaily Analytics. We can’t wait to get to the pad later this year and start unlocking the full potential of the EarthDaily Constellation,” said Alex Greenberg, COO of Loft Orbital.

ABB, a leading global engineering firm with a best-in-class presence in EO instrumentation, is providing and integrating EarthDaily’s high-precision optical imaging payloads. With experience supporting cutting-edge space missions such as the NASA/NOAA Joint Polar Satellite System, as well as a range of innovative private sector satellite projects, ABB brings proven capability to this commercial-first initiative.

“It’s been an exciting journey developing this revolutionary Earth Imaging payload in close partnership with the EarthDaily team—one designed to deliver exceptional image quality and data accuracy,” said Marc-André Soucy, Space and Defense Systems Director at ABB Measurement & Analytics Business Unit.

The EarthDaily Constellation overcomes key limitations of both legacy systems and modern cubesat constellations, providing daily, science-grade imagery that simplifies complexity, mitigates risk, and supports critical decisions at global scale.

