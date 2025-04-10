Fangzhou Showcases AI Governance Breakthroughs at Guangzhou Closed-Door Summit on Vertical-Specific AI Models

GUANGZHOU, China, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Fangzhou Inc. (“Fangzhou” or the “Company”) (06086.HK), a leading Internet healthcare solution provider, emerged as the sole digital health innovator invited to the Modern Industrial System Development Summit hosted by the Guangzhou Industrial Development Research Institute on April 1, 2025. At the closed-door forum, executives from Alibaba, Baidu, academia, and government agencies discussed strategies to position Guangzhou as a national leader in domain-specific large language AI models, a key component of China’s “new quality productive forces.”

Dr. Xie Fangmin, founder, chairman, and CEO of Fangzhou commented, “At Fangzhou, we are dedicated to advancing domain-specific AI models which are able to solve real-world healthcare challenges while maintain the highest standards of safety and efficacy.”

Comprehensive Safety Architecture

At the summit, Fangzhou’s executive unveiled the Company’s groundbreaking approach to ensuring medical AI accuracy and reliability. To address critical risks such as flawed symptom assessments or false drug information, Fangzhou has engineered an innovative three-tiered safety system. The security framework leverages a “robust knowledge database + multi-model collaboration + stringent safety controls,” aiming to reduce hallucinations and mitigate risks by ensuring data source integrity, optimizing model training, and validating outputs.

Blueprint for Vertical AI Leadership

At the summit, Fangzhou proposed a two-tiered approach to accelerating Guangzhou’s development of domain-specific AI expertise. On the R&D front, Fangzhou recommended strengthening interdisciplinary talent development in medical AI, fostering high-impact use cases, and accelerating technology commercialization. For industry deployment, the strategy should focus on bolstering infrastructure, emphasizing practical use cases, and fostering ecosystems, with targeted support for specialized and innovative companies.

AI-Powered Expansion and Forward-Looking Strategy

Fangzhou’s expansion plans are closely tied to its implementation of AI models such as DeepSeek-V3 and strategic collaborations with Tencent Health and Tencent Cloud, aimed at advancing AI-enabled healthcare solutions. The Company intends to enhance its technological strength and accelerate the commercialization of its innovations, ultimately aiming to provide better experiences for both patients and users.

About Fangzhou Inc.

Fangzhou Inc. (06086.HK) is China’s leading online chronic disease management platform, serving 49.2 million registered users and 223,000 physicians (as of December 31, 2024). The Company specializes in delivering tailored medical care and precision medicine solutions. For more information, visit https://investors.jianke.com.

About the Modern Industrial System Development Summit

The Modern Industrial System aims to establish Guangzhou as a hub for strategic sectors like AI and biotech by 2025. Vertical-specific models are prioritized under China’s 2024 State Council AI guidelines to counter “homogeneous competition” in generic AI.

