“First-Ever Domination Powered by AIA” – MTR Kai Tak & Sung Wong Toi Station

Unleashing the First Themed Station: Total Domination, Engaging Every Customers!

HONG KONG, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Bravo Media consistently offers premium advertising solutions to the market, providing unparalleled outdoor media assets for advertisers to execute effective campaigns that achieve business objectives. This commitment to excellence aligns with that of the largest insurance company in APAC – AIA, which is dedicated to offering superior insurance products for clients.

In early April, AIA made a bold move in outdoor media placement by commissioning Bravo Media to launch the first-ever “Themed Station” at MTR Kai Tak Station and “Exit Domination” at MTR Sung Wong Toi Station. Both domination ad formats not only highlight their successful achievements but also celebrates their sponsored performance by the world-famous rock band, Coldplay, at the Kai Tak Stadium – which will be held in the exact period of the campaign.

More than just the perfect timing, it is also the first mega music show after the grand opening of this new landmark. As both MTR Kai Tak and Sung Wong Toi Stations are located just within a 10-minute walk from the stadium, the MTR serves as the most ideal mode of public transport and is expected to attract hundreds of thousands of passengers during the event period. In other words, the station presents a golden opportunity for the brand to gain exposure to a high volume of passenger traffic.

Particularly for MTR Kai Tak Station, this campaign placed ads in every corner of this station, no matter in front of the gate or exit, or platform or concourse, with featuring the brand’s vivid red colour, featuring a combination of the Coldplay concert poster and also Hins Cheung’s appearance, creates a lasting impression and strong brand impact on all passengers, regardless of whether they are traveling to or from the station.

This innovative initiative goes beyond simply transforming Kai Tak Station into a themed destination. The campaign effectively utilized various advertising formats, including giant posters for maximized impact and non-stop playing TV commercials to convey product messages to all passengers. This approach allowed the brand ample opportunity to engage with target audiences, transforming their awareness into interest.

Additionally, the brand recognizes that their target audience extends beyond concert attendees. There are numerous professionals and white-collar workers in the Grade A office buildings nearby, as well as tens of thousands of middle-class young families residing in the new properties just steps from the stations. This diverse audience, predominantly upscale and focused on life and financial planning, aligns perfectly with the potential customers the brand aims to reach.

With its combination of high traffic, leveraging prominent locations and impactful advertising formats, the campaign exemplifies how to maximize the effectiveness of an outdoor advertising strategy.

MTR Station Car Park advertising: MTR Hong Kong, Ocean Park, Kowloon and West Kowloon Station

