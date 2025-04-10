Laos-China Railway Issues New Parking Regulations for Lao New Year Period

The Laos-China Railway Company Limited has announced new parking regulations aimed at ensuring public safety and smooth operations during the upcoming festive period from 12 to 16.

The notice, released on 8 April, sets out specific rules for all passengers and vehicles accessing railway facilities, as the railway braces for a significant increase in travelers.

According to the announcement, personal vehicles will only be allowed to park for a maximum of two hours. Drivers must adhere to basic traffic laws, including avoiding driving in the wrong direction and refraining from parking in unauthorized areas.

Government vehicles will not be permitted to use regular parking spaces and instead must enter through designated gates using special access cards, with the assistance of railway staff.

Civil servants planning to travel must submit their train tickets, travel times, and destination details in advance to help facilitate smoother coordination.

Meanwhile, tour company vehicles will not be allowed to park in general parking areas. They are required to use designated waiting zones and are prohibited from parking for extended periods.

The company emphasized that all vehicles and passengers must strictly follow these guidelines, especially regarding parking and waiting in assigned areas. Authorities will be on-site to enforce the regulations, and any violations will be immediately referred to the police.

The new measures are part of the railway company’s broader efforts to manage increased holiday travel while maintaining public order and safety.

Passengers are encouraged to cooperate fully and plan ahead to ensure a safe and enjoyable Lao New Year journey.