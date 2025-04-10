VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — MEXC, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, is thrilled to announce the KernelDAO ($KERNEL) listing on April 14, 2025(UTC). This strategic addition reinforces MEXC’s commitment to providing users with access to innovative and high-potential crypto projects.



MEXC to List KernelDAO ($KERNEL) with a 135,000 USDT Prize Pool

KernelDAO is an advanced restaking protocol designed to enhance the security and utility of staked assets across the entire restaking stack. It powers three core product lines: Kernel — a foundational restaking layer supporting BTC, BNB, and yield-bearing assets; Kelp LRT — the second-largest liquid restaking solution on Ethereum; and Gain — an innovative reward farming vault integrating tokenized strategies across both crypto and real-world assets (RWAs). With a total value locked (TVL) exceeding $2 billion, KernelDAO is backed by industry leaders including Binance Labs, Laser Digital, SCB, Bankless Ventures, Hypersphere, DACM, and more.

$KERNEL is the governance and utility token that powers the KernelDAO ecosystem. Holders can stake $KERNEL to strengthen network security, participate in governance, and maximize returns through veKERNEL staking, liquidity incentives, and slashing protection.

To celebrate this new listing, MEXC is launching an exclusive Airdrop+ Event, featuring a total prize pool of 135,000 USDT. Below are the key details of the event:

Event Period: April 8, 2025, 7:00 – April 18, 2025, 10:00 (UTC)

Benefit 1: Deposit and share 60,000 USDT (New user exclusive)

Benefit 2: Spot Challenge — Trade to share 15,000 USDT (For all users)

Benefit 3: Futures Challenge — Trade to share 50,000 USDT in Futures bonus (For all users)

Benefit 4: Invite new users and share 10,000 USDT (For all users)

For full event details and participation rules, please visit here .

MEXC has established itself as an industry leader by consistently providing users with early access to promising crypto projects. In 2024, MEXC introduced 2,376 new tokens, with 1,716 initial listings. According to the latest TokenInsight report , from November 1, 2024, to February 15, 2025, MEXC led the industry with an impressive 461 spot listings. Additionally, during the bi-weekly periods, MEXC maintained a high listing frequency, consistently ranking among the top six exchanges and demonstrating its ability to capture market trends quickly. MEXC will continue to innovate and expand its offerings, providing users with the best opportunities in the ever-evolving crypto space.

