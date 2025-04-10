PioCreat 3D to Showcase Breakthrough 3D Printing Innovations at Rapid + TCT 2025

SHENZHEN, China, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — PioCreat 3D, an innovator in high-performance 3D printing solutions, is proud to announce its participation in Rapid + TCT 2025, North America’s premier additive manufacturing event. Visitors can find us at Booth #1501 from April 8–10, 2025, at Huntington Place, One Washington Boulevard, Detroit, MI 48226, where We are showcasing our latest advancements in 3D printing technology.



PioCreat booth

Key Highlights at PioCreat 3D’s Booth

Offline Debut of HALOT – X1

Making its first-ever offline appearance, our Kickstarter sensation HALOT-X1 redefines desktop resin printing with groundbreaking features:

True Leveling-Free – say goodbye to time-consuming leveling calibration as the build plate is fixed and pre-leveled

New Motion Structure – introduces a new top-down movable optical system, enhancing printing stability and precision

92 Light Zones Intelligent Exposure – reducing screen overexposure and extending its lifespan

Quick-Release Build Plate – minimizing damage caused by manual scraping

16K Mono LCD – experience jaw-dropping detail and clarity

For more info on this cutting-edge product, please check out the Kickstarter page.



HALOT-X1 & AFU

Showcasing Core Products

G12: a large-format, high-speed thermoplastic extrusion printer designed for large-scale additive manufacturing.

G5Ultra: a desktop, high-speed industrial production system Pellet 3D Printer.

MS01: a High-Temperature Pellet 3D Printer with an industrial-grade nozzle temperature of up to 400°C, delivering maximum performance for engineering materials.

IPX2: offers an easy-to-use 3D printing solution for custom-made insoles, integrating materials, hardware, and software effectively.

Special Events at the Booth

PioCreat is hosting engaging activities at the exhibition, including new product launches, live tech demos, and Q&A sessions. Industry experts are sharing insights, making it a great opportunity for knowledge exchange and networking.

Join Us at Rapid + TCT 2025

This premier additive manufacturing event is gathering global professionals to explore innovations. Piocreat’s team is providing product details and discuss collaboration opportunities for industry veterans and newcomers.

About PioCreat 3D

Founded in 2015 in Shenzhen, PioCreat 3D is a global pioneer in 3D printing technology, specializing in the research, development, and production of cutting-edge 3D printers, software, and materials. Dedicated to both consumer-grade and professional-grade 3D printing solutions to empower creators and industries worldwide.

For more information, visit the official PioCreat website or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, and LinkedIn.