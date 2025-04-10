SATELLAI Launches World’s Most Connected Smart Dog Collar with Global Coverage and AI-Powered Monitoring

The SATELLAI Collar Sets a New Standard in GPS Tracking, Virtual Fencing, and AI-Driven Pet Care

SHENZHEN, China, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SATELLAI , a pioneering force in AI-integrated pet technology, announced today the official launch of the SATELLAI Collar, the most advanced pet wearable designed for indoor and outdoor use. The Collar delivers unmatched connectivity, security, and training support for pet owners worldwide, with state-of-the-art satellite tracking, AI-powered health monitoring, and real-time behavior analysis.



SATELLAI Collar

“Pet owners deserve technology that enhances their pets’ safety and well-being,” says Mark Mao, Founder and CEO of SATELLAI. “The SATELLAI Collar redefines what’s possible in pet tracking and care, ensuring pets stay safe and healthy. It’s built for real-world conditions—rugged, waterproof, and with a battery life that lasts for days, not hours. Our mission is to give pet owners peace of mind, knowing their dogs are safe and connected, no matter where they roam.”

Next-Generation Pet Tracking & Safety

The SATELLAI Collar revolutionizes boundary control with its dual-antenna build and dual-band positioning, supported by five Global Navigation Satellite Systems, ensuring pinpoint accuracy. Unlike older-generation pet trackers, SATELLAI provides global coverage, operating across 680+ networks in 180+ countries.

Pet owners can create unlimited customizable virtual fences with overlapping and nested boundaries covering up to 100,000 acres. These fences allow pets to roam safely and send instant escape alerts if they stray beyond predefined areas.

AI-Powered Health & Behavior Monitoring

More than just a GPS tracker, the SATELLAI Collar offers a comprehensive AI-driven health and wellness monitoring system, providing pet owners with real-time data on their dog’s activity levels, stress indicators, and overall health. The built-in AI Coach delivers:

Personalized care recommendations tailored to the pet’s lifestyle.

Nutrition planning to optimize health and weight management.

Adaptive training support using real-time feedback mechanisms, including vibration and auditory cues.

Unmatched Durability & Battery Life

The SATELLAI Collar is designed to withstand even the most rugged conditions. It is IP68-rated, waterproof, and dust-resistant, making it perfect for adventurous pets who enjoy rain, mud, or swimming. The collar’s industry-leading battery life lasts up to seven days on a single two-hour charge, surpassing competitors’ daily recharging requirements.

Key Features & Benefits

Global, Always-On Connectivity – Dual-antennas and dual-signal transmission with satellite-backed precision across 680+ networks in 180+ countries.

– Dual-antennas and dual-signal transmission with satellite-backed precision across 680+ networks in 180+ countries. AI-Powered Health & Activity Tracking – Real-time monitoring of pet activity, stress, and health indicators.

– Real-time monitoring of pet activity, stress, and health indicators. Escape Notifications & Route History – Instant alerts when a pet leaves a safe zone, with detailed tracking history.

– Instant alerts when a pet leaves a safe zone, with detailed tracking history. Customizable Virtual Fencing – Manage overlapping and nested fences for properties up to 100,000 acres.

– Manage overlapping and nested fences for properties up to 100,000 acres. Smart Training Tools – Multiple feedback modes for behavior reinforcement.

– Multiple feedback modes for behavior reinforcement. Rugged & Long-Lasting – Waterproof, dust-resistant, and a 7-day battery life with 2-hour fast charging.

The SATELLAI Collar is priced at $499, with a special 15% discount and a free two-month subscription for initial purchases while supplies last. The Collar can be purchased at https://satellai.com/ .

About SATELLAI

SATELLAI enhances pet safety, health, and happiness with innovative technology. Founded by pet lovers, the company creates smart collars and trackers to prevent loss, injury, and health issues. With more advancements ahead, SATELLAI brings peace of mind to pet owners worldwide.