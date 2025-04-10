SolarWinds Expands SaaS offerings in Asia-Pacific and Japan with New Data Center in Australia

The new cloud services expansion delivers improved performance, enhanced residency options, and flexibility for businesses across the APJ region

SYDNEY, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of simple, powerful, secure observability and IT management software, today announced the launch of its new Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) data center in Sydney, Australia.

The new Sydney-based data center brings SolarWinds cloud observability solutions closer to customers across the APJ region, providing low latency, improved responsiveness, and offering customers a choice of local data storage. This addition complements existing data centers in the Americas and Europe, helping ensure a comprehensive global infrastructure that enhances service delivery and reliability for clients around the world. By expanding its regional infrastructure, SolarWinds aims to better support customers’ evolving cloud strategies and digital transformation goals and give businesses the ability to choose from multiple cloud regions to optimize performance and help ensure business continuity.

“We’re hearing a growing number of customers seeking solutions that help them meet evolving data regulatory requirements without compromising performance,” said Bharat Bedi, Vice President, APJ at SolarWinds. “With the launch of our new Sydney data center, we’re bringing our cloud services closer to local customers, giving them greater control over where their data resides, all while helping ensure top-tier performance.”

This expansion further reinforces SolarWinds as a trusted provider of SaaS solutions in the APJ market. As businesses increasingly prioritize cloud adoption, SolarWinds continues to invest in scalable, secure infrastructure that enables innovation and long-term growth.

