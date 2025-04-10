A Science-Backed, Community-Based and Consensus-Driven Conservation Plan Featuring Long-Term Conservation Recommendations to Protect One of Hong Kong’s Most Important Coastal Ecosystems

HONG KONG, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Nature Conservancy (TNC) has released a comprehensive report outlining 10 key conservation recommendations for the future management of Pak Nai, a vital ecological hotspot along the Deep Bay coastline.



The Nature Conservancy Urges the Government of Hong Kong for Designation of Pak Nai as a Marine Protected Area in the Northern Metropolis

Marine conservation in Hong Kong severely lags behind terrestrial conservation despite having rich marine biodiversity within a relatively small area. Hong Kong’s waters are home to at least 5,943 species, which represents over one-quarter of the total number of species known in mainland China. However, Hong Kong’s existing network of Marine Protected Areas (MPA)s covers only around 6% of its territorial waters, compared to the 30% global target. More importantly, many marine biodiversity hotspots remain outside of protected areas, leading to ecosystem degradation and leaving vulnerable species at peril from on-going threats.

At risk is Pak Nai, an ecological hotspot of regional significance at the Northwestern edge of Hong Kong. The area covers approximately 80 hectares stretching from Sheung Pak Nai to Ha Pak Nai and includes mangrove forests, oyster reefs, Hong Kong’s largest Halophila beccarii seagrass beds, and serves as a critical nursery for two threatened horseshoe crab species (Tachypleus tridentatus and Carcinoscorpius rotundicauda), as well as foraging grounds for thousands of migratory birds. Despite its rich biodiversity, the area remains largely unprotected and faces increasing threats from invasive species, illegal fishing, marine litter, and unregulated tourism.

To address this gap, since 2017, TNC has partnered with local communities, academic institutions, environmental NGOs, and volunteers to implement science and community-based conservation at Pak Nai. These efforts have already shown measurable success, including over 190% increase in endangered horseshoe crab populations, the reconfiguration of over 8,000 square meters of abandoned oyster farms into soft shore and natural oyster reefs, and the removal of over three tons of marine litter and 2,614 square meters of invasive Spartina cordgrass. Despite these successes, Pak Nai remains vulnerable to illegal fishing, habitat degradation, and unmanaged human activities. Without long-term and effective management, progress in conservation is reversible and a threat to the health of the Pak Nai ecosystem and the species that depend on them.

Marine Thomas, Associate Director of Conservation for The Nature Conservancy, explained the importance of community conservation efforts where official protection is lacking, saying:

“Like many marine biodiversity hotspots in Hong Kong, Pak Nai sits outside of official protection and effective management. As a result, threatened species that depend on them are vulnerable to local extirpation. As Hong Kong’s largest endangered horseshoe crab nursing ground, we couldn’t afford to wait for official protection measures in to fall into place, so we launched a bottom-up approach through community-based conservation empowering the community to take conservation into their own hands. The model has yielded positive results, but Pak Nai still needs increased government support for effective long-term conservation”.

The opportunity for increased protection under the planned Coastal Protection Park and TNC’s Conservation Vision for Pak Nai

In 2021, the Hong Kong government unveiled its project to transform a large area of northern new territories into the Northern Metropolis, which is set to accommodate over 2.5 million residents and partially develop rural areas. Pak Nai is included in the Northern Metropolis blueprint as a strategic site for conservation and ecotourism development within a proposed 10 km long Coastal Protection Park (CPP) along the Deep Bay coastline. With sound conservation planning and implementation, this new CPP could be an opportunity to ensure much needed protection and management of Pak Nai and other vital ecological areas.

To that end, TNC is urging the Government to ensure protection of Pak Nai’s biodiversity by adopting a science-driven, community-based approach that aligns with global conservation standards. Key conservation planning considerations should include:

Designating Pak Nai as a Marine Protected Area (MPA), e.g. Marine Park or Core Protected Zone under the Coastal Protection Park, to provide more active and formal protection for its rich biodiversity.

to provide more active and formal protection for its rich biodiversity. Carrying out community stakeholder engagement into the planning of the proposed Coastal Protection Park.

of the proposed Coastal Protection Park. Incorporating effective management measures and scientific monitoring to track the ecosystem’s health, as well as regular evaluations to adapt and improve management strategies based on scientific data.

to track the ecosystem’s health, as well as regular evaluations to adapt and improve management strategies based on scientific data. Aligning with international standards such as the IUCN Green List of Protected and Conserved Areas framework to ensure effective governance and conservation excellence.

of Protected and Conserved Areas to ensure effective governance and conservation excellence. Integrating community-based management principles that engage and benefit local community stakeholders.

The report also proposes 10 Specific Recommendations for long term management of a Pak Nai MPA:

Establish Core Conservation No-Go Zones – Zoning to protect the most ecologically sensitive areas from human disturbance. Carry out Active Habitat Management – Control invasive species, remove marine litter, and restore degraded mudflats (e.g. areas with abandoned oyster farms). Implement Long-term Scientific Monitoring – Track habitat health and species recovery including horseshoe crab populations, oyster reef associated biodiversity and seagrass beds as key indicators. Adopt Community-Based Conservation measures- Empower local communities to carry out conservation stewardship and develop sustainable ecotourism activities that align with IUCN standards and support long-term conservation goals. Adopt Inclusive governance: Form a Pak Nai Advisory Committee with government, academic, conservation experts, and local community stakeholders to ensure transparent decision-making and incorporate community input into governance. Develop low-cost eco-friendly facilities – To minimize trampling on mudflats and seagrass beds while allowing visitors to safely observe wildlife. Set up adequate funding mechanisms that support on going-site management, inclusive conservation and community stewardship. For e.g. support on-site training programs for Ecotour Guides that to ensure sustainable visitor management. Adopt an Ecosystem-Based Management (EBM) Approach – Address knowledge gaps through further scientific studies and habitat restoration across the entire estuarine ecosystem (for e.g. reforestation in degraded coastal hillsides). Establish a Buffer Zone – Prevent high-density development near Pak Nai to minimize human impact. Ensure Ecological Connectivity – Link Pak Nai with a network of other protected areas, including the subtidal marine and terrestrial areas of the Coastal Protection Park, Mai Po Nature Reserve and the broader Wetland Conservation Park Systems.

Ken Cheng, Resident Representative of Ha Pak Nai Tsuen, emphasized the urgency of these conservation efforts, saying:

“Pak Nai was once home to many large adult horseshoe crabs, but now we barely see any, and those we observe nowadays are much smaller. The decline of these iconic species reflects the overall degradation of our local ecosystem. These recommendations are critical for restoring and preserving Pak Nai’s natural environment, which will not just benefit the biodiversity but also create new opportunities for sustainable tourism that can support our community.”

According to Tom Chan, Community Conservation Manager at TNC:

“It is crucial that we include Pak Nai as a core conservation area within the new Coastal Protection Park or as an outstanding Marine Park. This area is not only a biodiversity hotspot but also rich in cultural heritage. Our research and community-based efforts over the past years have shown that inclusive conservation can effectively manage and protect Pak Nai’s unique habitats, benefiting both people and nature. The recommendations we have put forward, grounded in the IUCN Green List framework, aim to ensure that Pak Nai thrives ecologically while supporting sustainable development of the Northern Metropolis.”

As a member of the Hong Kong Marine Protection Alliance (HKMPA), TNC extends its sincere thanks to HKMPA partners for their valuable contribution, alongside the 6,500 public volunteers and 55,000 supporters who have supported conservation efforts. Special appreciation is given to the organizations and individuals who have supported TNC’s work in Pak Nai, including the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department, Marine Conservation Enhancement Fund, Ha Tsuen Rural Committee, local communities, oyster farming associations, and academic institutions. Their collaboration has been instrumental in advancing conservation goals and protecting one of Hong Kong’s natural gems.

About The Nature Conservancy

The Nature Conservancy is a global conservation organization dedicated to conserving the lands and waters on which all life depends. Guided by science, we create innovative, on-the-ground solutions to our world’s toughest challenges so that nature and people can thrive together. We are tackling climate change, conserving lands, waters and oceans at an unprecedented scale, providing food and water sustainably and helping to make cities more livable. Working in more than 81 countries and territories, we use a collaborative approach that engages local communities, governments, the private sector, and other partners. TNC has been in Asia Pacific for almost 30 years with projects in Australia, mainland China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Mongolia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands. In 2019, TNC was awarded the Lui Che Woo Prize for Sustainable Development. To learn more, please visit: The Nature Conservancy (tnc.org.hk) or follow TNC HK and @tnc_hk

