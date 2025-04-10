TopOn Achieves IAB Tech Lab Open Measurement SDK (OM SDK) Certification: Establishing Standardized Ad Measurement

GUANGZHOU, China, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TopOn Mediation has officially passed the IAB Tech Lab Open Measurement Software Development Kit (OM SDK) compliance certification, becoming an ad mediation platform enabling full-scenario standardized measurement of mobile advertising.

This certification signifies TopOn’s comprehensive technical ecosystem, establishing a transparent and trustworthy ad value assessment system for developers and advertisers.

Why Does IAB Tech Lab OM SDK Certification Matter?

Developed by IAB Tech Lab, the OM SDK aims to simplify third-party ad performance data collection and analysis through unified technical standards, covering core metrics such as viewability and fraud prevention. By achieving OM SDK certification, it reinforces TopOn’s commitment to providing accurate measurement and is aligned with OM SDK core value propositions which includes:

1.Data Authority

Strict adherence to MRC (Media Rating Council) standards, eliminating data discrepancies in third-party measurement tools (IAB Tech Lab verified data), ensuring authentic verification of critical metrics like ad impressions and viewability.

2.Technical Universality

Full compatibility with iOS, Android, CTV, and other platforms, achieving unified cross-platform measurement standards.

3.Commercial Trustworthiness

Automatic compatibility with global leaders like IAS DoubleVerify, and most other measurement vendors.

Core Value of TopOn’s OM SDK Certification

For Publishers:

1.Enhanced Operational Efficiency: Streamlined integration and maintenance with a single-SDK architecture.

2.Optimized App Performance: Reduced crash rates caused by multi-SDK conflicts.

3.Commercial Value Realization: Transparent ad inventory data standardization drives CTR uplift.

For Advertisers:

1.Data Accuracy: MRC-aligned standards eliminate third-party SDK data deviations.

2.Smarter Decision-Making: Improved cross-platform data comparability for optimized budget allocation.

3.Ecosystem Transparency: Higher ad inventory quality verification rates enhance traffic monetization potential.

Advanced Features:

Through our white-label mobile SDK (OM SDK-certified version), enable:

1.User behavior event tracking

2.First-party data compliance collection (with user consent)

3.Customizable analytics modules

Empowering Partners to Build a Thriving Monetization Ecosystem

TopOn serves over 15,000 global clients across 45,000+ apps, processing over 40 billion daily ad requests. With IAB Tech Lab OM SDK certification, we will deepen collaboration with global ad platforms to deliver more transparent and efficient monetization solutions for developers.

All existing TopOn partners now automatically receive OM SDK upgrade support. New clients can apply for complimentary technical consultation—contact your TopOn account manager or visit [http://www.topon.com] to get started!

About TopOn

TopOn is a global leading mobile ad mediation platform, specialized in providing ad monetization operations management and optimization services to achieve maximum ad revenue for mobile developers worldwide.

Contact:

Lawrence, lawrence@toponad.com