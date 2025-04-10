TRILLER COMMUNITIES LAUNCH WITH CELEBRITY-LED FAN HUBS

Triller Sets the Stage for the Future of Community, Culture and Commerce

LOS ANGELES, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Following its NASDAQ debut and bell-ringing ceremony in Times Square, Triller (ILLR) has unveiled some of the Creators who will be a part of the upcoming launch of Triller Communities, a bold new platform designed to give creators full control of their digital worlds, empower fans to participate meaningfully, and offer brands early access to a culture-shaping ecosystem.

With top creators across music, fashion, fitness, sports, and lifestyle already signed on—including JustMaiko, Bella Blaq, JR Warren, and Clifford Taylor IV—Triller is becoming a launchpad for immersive, creator-led fan hubs. These are more than feeds—they’re self-contained, interactive communities where fans can engage directly and access exclusive content.

What sets Triller apart is its growing network of fan-powered Community Managers, thousands of users volunteering to help run and grow their favorite creators’ communities. This model transforms followers into collaborators, fueling a new kind of fan economy with shared ownership and reward.

“We’re building the future of social,” said Triller app CEO Sean Kim. “Triller Communities give creators ownership, fans a seat at the table, and brands a front-row seat to culture.” SVP of Technology Operations Manoj Malhotra added, “Each community is a fully customizable, scalable network. This is real infrastructure.”

With creators spanning diverse verticals and organizations like Empire Records joining in, Triller’s ecosystem is growing fast— and so is brand interest. “We see Triller Communities as the next evolution of brand storytelling—where we don’t just sponsor culture, we help shape it,” said Daniella Gallego, VP of Marketing at Triller. “Several brands are jumping at the opportunity to be early adopters, capitalizing on the migration of leading creators and their fans.”

As creators migrate their audiences to Triller, brands have a rare opportunity to integrate, not interrupt. By partnering with creators and Community Managers, they can launch drops, co-create events, and build relevance with Gen Z and Millennial audiences in authentic, organic ways.

For creators, it’s ownership. For fans, it’s a seat at the table. For brands, it’s cultural credibility. And for Triller, it’s just the beginning.

As Kim puts it: “We’re not just building tools. We’re building digital nations—and we’re inviting the world in.”

About Triller Group Inc. (Nasdaq: ILLR) Triller Group Inc. is a technology powerhouse with a portfolio of high-growth businesses poised to break through in the Creator Economy. Triller App is the most creator-focused social platform offering discovery, monetization, and ownership. Supported by Triller Platform, it serves as a cutting-edge social media platform designed for creators, offering innovative tools for content creation, marketing, and brand partnerships. It enables creators to connect with fans, monetize their work, and build meaningful relationships with brands.

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) stages live and streaming combat sports events that are rapidly gaining popularity with fans globally. With a focus on exciting matchups and high-energy performances, BKFC has established itself as the fastest-growing combat league in the industry. TrillerTV is Triller Group’s premier live streaming platform, showcasing a diverse array of in-house and third-party sports and entertainment content. With its robust infrastructure, TrillerTV is committed to delivering high-quality live events that captivate audiences and drive subscriber growth.

Additionally, AGBA serves as a one-stop financial supermarket, providing independent distribution of a wide range of financial products and services. By connecting consumers with essential financial solutions, AGBA enhances Triller Group’s ecosystem, making it easier for users to access the tools they need for financial success.

Together, these diverse businesses form a unique and integrated ecosystem that positions Triller Group at the forefront of innovation in social media, live entertainment, combat sports, and financial services. For more information about our businesses, visit www.trillercorp.com and www.agba.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may,” “will,” “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company’s goals and strategies; the Company’s future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against us following the consummation of the business combination; expectations regarding our strategies and future financial performance, including its future business plans or objectives, prospective performance and opportunities and competitors, revenues, products, pricing, operating expenses, market trends, liquidity, cash flows and uses of cash, capital expenditures, and our ability to invest in growth initiatives and pursue acquisition opportunities; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in Hong Kong and the international markets the Company plans to serve and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC, the length and severity of the recent coronavirus outbreak, including its impacts across our business and operations. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.