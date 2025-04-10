UnionPay International Powers Seamless Payments for a Culturally and Technologically Enriching Japan Travel Experience

SHANGHAI, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — April brings one of Japan’s most anticipated international showcases of cutting-edge technology and innovation, drawing visitors from around the world. With an increasingly diverse tourism offering, Japan is reaffirming its status as a top global travel destination. In response to rising demand, UnionPay International is expanding its acceptance network and payment capabilities across Japan, offering global travelers a secure and convenient way to experience the country at its best.

This growing demand is evident in Japan’s record-breaking tourism numbers. In February 2025, the country welcomed approximately 3.26 million international visitors, up 16.9% year-over-year, setting a new record. South Korea led the inbound market, followed by China. In 2024, international travelers spent a total of ¥8.14 trillion in Japan, with the largest shares going to accommodation (¥2.74 trillion), shopping (¥2.4 trillion), and dining (¥1.2 trillion). These figures underscore the significant economic contribution of inbound tourism and highlight the growing need for seamless, efficient payment solutions.

UnionPay International is meeting this demand by enhancing its payment services across Japan. From the bustling streets of Tokyo to the serene landscapes of Hokkaido, UnionPay International allows travelers to focus on discovery and enjoyment—without the hassle of payment concerns.

Since launching operations in Japan in 2005, UnionPay International has partnered with 15 major local acquirers to establish a robust acceptance network. Today, UnionPay cards are accepted at 82% of merchants and 100% of ATMs nationwide. Travelers also have access to more than 300,000 contactless terminals and 1.5 million QR code payment terminals.

UnionPay International’s services are designed to support every stage of the journey. Travelers can book flights on over 90 international airlines, reserve hotels on major platforms, and shop in-store at key retailers.

Tax refunds are just as accessible—shoppers spending over 5,000 yen at tax-free stores can easily receive their rebates directly to their UnionPay cards.

Innovating Payment Interconnectivity Worldwide

As a global financial infrastructure provider and leading international card network, UnionPay International is dedicated to improving cross-border payment connectivity. Outside the Chinese Mainland，over 260 million UnionPay cards have been issued in 83 countries and regions; in 37 markets, more than 220 UnionPay-powered e-wallets offer broad access to mobile payments.

This global expansion makes it easier for international tourists—including those from key source markets such as Hong Kong, Macau SAR, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Europe—to use payment tools they already trust while traveling in Japan.

UnionPay International is the top card brand in the Greater Bay Area by issuance and coverage. In Africa, UnionPay cards are accepted in 51 countries, with 13 markets issuing over 5 million cards. In SEA, nearly 50 million UnionPay cards have been issued, supported by more than 30 e-wallets in the region. In Europe, Spanish provider Pecunpay has launched UnionPay cards, and French users can now apply for UnionPay cards via the “Yi An” app.

UnionPay International’s ongoing investment in Japan’s payment infrastructure reflects a shared commitment to openness, innovation, and cultural connection. This vision is aligned with the themes of this season’s major international event, where tradition meets technology and culture embraces the future.

From shopping in department stores to navigating Japan’s extensive transit system, UnionPay International empowers travelers to explore more, worry less, and fully immerse themselves in Japan’s unique charm and forward-thinking spirit.