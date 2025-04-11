Beerlao Earns Top Honors at Monde Selection Awards

Lao Brewery Company (LBC) has earned international acclaim after its flagship beers, Beerlao Lager and Beerlao Green, won Gold Quality Awards at the 64th Monde Selection World Quality Awards in Brussels, Belgium.

From humble roots in Southeast Asia to world-class acclaim, Beerlao has grown to become more than just a beverage—it’s a symbol of Lao pride, unity, and progress.

“These accolades from Monde Selection are not just awards; they are affirmations of our relentless pursuit of brewing perfection,” said Henrik Juel Andersen, Managing Director of LBC. “They embody the spirit and pride of Laos, showcasing our commitment to delivering exceptional beers to our consumers – in the country and beyond our borders.”

The award is a first-time win for Beerlao Green, a newer addition to the Beerlao family, making its gold medal a significant accolade.

At the same time, Monde Selection has also acknowledged the enduring excellence of Beerlao Lager, which has been cherished by Lao people for over 50 years.

For generations, Beerlao Lager has been more than just a drink—it’s been part of the everyday rhythm of life in Laos. From family dinners to festival toasts, it’s the go-to companion for good times, big and small.

It’s not just a beer; it’s a piece of home that’s earned its spot in the hearts of people across the country.

Behind the scenes, LBC isn’t slowing down. With top-of-the-line canning and bottling tech and continuous upgrades to its facilities, they’re making sure every bottle and can of Beerlao stays fresh, consistent, and full of that signature world-class flavour.

“Quality’s not just a goal—it’s the standard.”

The Monde Selection World Quality Awards celebrate exactly that: quality and excellence. Held annually in Brussels—one of the world’s beer capitals—Monde Selection is one of the most respected international quality institutes.

Its awards are based on strict judging criteria, including laboratory analyses, blind tastings, and expert evaluations across more than 20 parameters from an independent jury of brewmasters and chefs. Winning gold here is no small feat—and winning consistently even less so.

Over the years, LBC has proudly brought home multiple Monde Selection accolades. In recent years, following the Gold Quality Award won by Beerlao Gold in 2021, the two Gold awards won this year further cement the company’s legacy on the world stage.

LBC’s commitment to quality goes beyond the brewing gates. The company is also focused on protecting the environment.

It supports sustainable rice farming and uses clean energy like solar power and a new biomass steam plant. These green efforts help lower carbon emissions and are part of LBC’s goal to build a better future.

“These latest Monde Selection awards reinforce LBC’s position as a leader in the brewing industry. The company remains dedicated to our mission of delivering high-quality, innovative products while upholding responsibilities to the environment and the communities we serve,” Andersen added.