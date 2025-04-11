SHANGHAI, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — DFRobot, a global leader in open-source hardware, today announced the successful deployment of its high-performance single-board computers, LattePanda Delta and LattePanda Sigma, along with innovative environmental sensors, in the European Space Agency’s (ESA) newly unveiled FLEXHab lunar training habitat. FLEXHab will serve as the primary training base for both European and American astronauts as they prepare for lunar exploration.



DFRobot’s Open-Source Hardware Powers SAGA’s FLEXHab for Artemis Moon Mission Training

Designed by SAGA Space Architects, a Copenhagen-based pioneer in human-centric space habitats, the FLEXHab intravehicular training habitat is physically integrated with LUNA, the world’s largest moon simulator located at Cologne’s European Astronaut Center (EAC). This integration will play a crucial role in astronaut training for the upcoming Artemis missions.

Inside the 28-square-meter FLEXHab habitat, DFRobot‘s open-source hardware products are primarily utilized as follows:

ODIN Smart Touch Terminals (2 units):

Each unit is equipped with DFRobot’s LattePanda 3 Delta SBC (8GB RAM/64GB storage) and DFRobot’s 11.6″ touchscreen, allowing astronauts to directly control cabin systems and monitor missions in real time. These terminals connect to DFRobot’s LattePanda Sigma central server — an x86-based Windows/Linux server with 32GB RAM, 500GB SSD, and WiFi 6E — which manages training data streams, ensures operational continuity, and synchronizes input across both terminals.

RAVEN Intelligent Environmental Monitoring System:

Ravens’ are sensor packs that employ an array of different environmental sensors to provide a simple, modular solution to understanding the environment.

Raven Lite: Features the ESP32 -C3 chip, integrating DFRobot’s CO2 and basic environmental sensors.

-C3 chip, integrating DFRobot’s CO2 and basic environmental sensors. Raven Pro : Utilizes an ESP32 PoE power solution, supporting multi-dimensional data collection through DFRobot’s O2 and MEMS motion monitoring sensors.

DFRobot Ambient Light Sensor: Provides real-time lighting data for SAGA’s self-developed circadian lighting system.

These modular components seamlessly integrate with SAGA’s smart management software, collectively creating a comprehensive monitoring network that covers life support and equipment operation.

Designed in close collaboration with ESA, the FLEXHab habitat meets a comprehensive set of requirements, including accommodating a crew of four astronauts for up to 30 days and incorporating features like a suitport.

“Following our 2023 collaboration on the SAGA Underwater Habitat (UHAB), we’re honored to see DFRobot’s open-source solutions powering the FLEXHab lunar training habitat,” said DFRobot CEO Ricky Ye.” This continued partnership with SAGA demonstrates the aerospace-grade reliability of our hardware in extreme environments. We remain committed to advancing space exploration through accessible open-source technologies that push the boundaries of human ingenuity.”