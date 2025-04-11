DKSH Malaysia Drives Sustainability with Innovative Green Initiatives

DKSH Malaysia is leading the way towards a sustainable future with a series of latest and ongoing initiatives like green logistics, eco-friendly packaging, and renewable energy, highlighting its commitment to reducing environmental impact and achieving operational excellence.

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — DKSH Malaysia, a leading partner for businesses seeking for growth in Asia and beyond, is proud to announce a series of latest and ongoing transformative sustainability initiatives designed to reduce environmental impact, enhance operational efficiency, and drive meaningful change. These efforts include sustainable logistics solutions, eco-friendly packaging, renewable energy integration, and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies.



Expanding our green logistics efforts, DKSH Malaysia introduces electric vehicles (EVs) into our fleet for sustainable last-mile delivery.

DKSH Malaysia Healthcare has partnered with a leading logistics provider to implement a groundbreaking eco-friendly reverse logistics model. This initiative combines electric vehicles (EVs) with Malaysia’s Light Rail Transit network, repurposing the system’s underutilized capacity[1] to enhance delivery efficiency while maintaining a controlled temperature for temperature-sensitive products. Equipped with dedicated cargo chambers and partitioned trolleys, the system maintains product integrity throughout transit.

Expanding these green logistics efforts to the Business Unit Consumer Goods, DKSH has also introduced EVs into its fleet for last-mile delivery. By integrating EVs into its delivery network, DKSH has significantly reduced its reliance on fossil fuels in transportation, paving the way for a cleaner and more sustainable transportation model. These initiatives highlight DKSH’s commitment to driving innovation and sustainability in logistics, reinforcing its role as a leader in environmentally conscious market expansion services.

As part of its commitment to enhancing sustainability in healthcare, single-use styrofoam packaging has been replaced with durable, reusable temperature-controlled boxes for transporting goods. This initiative reflects DKSH’s dedication to minimizing packaging waste and fostering a more sustainable supply chain.

On the energy front, solar panels have been installed at several facilities such as Shah Alam Distribution Center, marking a major milestone in DKSH’s renewable energy journey. These panels not only reduce greenhouse gas emissions of our facilities by generating clean energy but also contribute to energy efficiency and cost savings, underscoring DKSH’s dedication to sustainability.

These initiatives underscore DKSH Malaysia’s steadfast commitment to building more sustainable value chains and achieving net-zero emissions. Aligned with DKSH’s long-term ambition to drive responsible growth and environmental stewardship, these efforts represent a holistic approach to sustainability — addressing environmental challenges while creating lasting value for our clients, communities, and the planet.

“At DKSH, sustainability is not just a strategy; it is a way of doing business. By embracing innovative solutions like green logistics, reusable packaging, and renewable energy, we are paving the path to a future where innovation and environmental care go hand in hand,” said Sandeep Tewari, Vice President, Healthcare and Head, Country Leadership, DKSH Malaysia.

Daniel Schwalb, Vice President, Fast Moving Consumer Goods, DKSH Malaysia, explained: “Leading with sustainability means looking beyond the bottom line, it is about ensuring that every product we move and every action we take contributes to a healthier and more sustainable planet.”

Joel Solomon, Vice President, Supply Chain Management, DKSH Malaysia, added: “Sustainability is the foundation upon which we build our future. These efforts demonstrate our dedication to setting supply chain benchmarks for sustainability within our industry, ensuring a brighter future for all.”

[1] Shazrie, A., (2024) Diolko pioneers green last-mile delivery using public transport. The Sun, https://thesun.my/business-news/diolko-pioneers-green-last-mile-delivery-using-public-transport-BH13413507.