DOUBLE STITCH BY BEDSURE WINS PRESTIGIOUS GOOD HOUSEKEEPING 2025 BEDDING AWARD FOR BELOVED ORGANIC COTTON DUVET COVER

NEW YORK, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Double Stitch by Bedsure announced in March that the Organic Cotton Duvet Cover Set was named a winner in Good Housekeeping’s 2025 Bedding Awards. The full list of awards can be found HERE.

The Organic Cotton Duvet Cover won the title of “Stylish and Breathable” within the Duvet Covers category. The title was awarded based on several attributions including quality, innovation, convenience, value, style and sustainability. Crafted from premium 100% long-staple organic cotton, this GOTS-certified cover set undergoes specialized washing for ultimate purity and softness, and features elegant recycled shell buttons adding an environmentally responsible touch without compromising elegance or functionality.



Double Stitch Organic Cotton Duvet Cover Set

“Forming no pills in our abrasion tests, this durable fabric also held up beautifully to multiple laundry cycles,” Good Housekeeping stated. A Good Housekeeping tester noted that when sleeping with the Organic Duvet Cover Set “I think I’ve been sleeping better than ever under the extra, comforting weight it gives the duvet.” Another tester reported, “I can’t stress enough how soft the organic cotton felt without any strange smells.”

Each year, product experts in the Good Housekeeping Institute spend months testing hundreds of bedding items to help shoppers find the sleep gear worth buying. In addition to evaluating factors like durability, washability and performance using specialized equipment in the GH Institute Textiles Lab, they utilized over 600 sleep testers to try out the bedding in their homes and rate aspects such as comfort, support and ease of use. To choose the winners, judges focused on attributes like quality, innovation, convenience, value, style and sustainability.

Originated from a handcrafted textile factory, Double Stitch is crafted for quality living with premium bedding at accessible prices. Designed for young professionals and families, Double Stitch’s line of creative bedding essentials was designed for those who have a distinct taste and are committed to maintaining a high-quality lifestyle by investing in affordable, stylish, and high-quality products.

The Organic Cotton Duvet Cover Set retails for $149.99 (queen and king) and comes in seven different color options including Desert Sage, Sepia Rose, Pure White, Winter Sky, Coconut Milk, Lilac Bloom and Oat. To learn more about Double Stitch by Bedsure’s Organic Duvet Cover Set, please visit the Double Stitch website and Amazon site.

Established in 2023, Double Stitch is a premium bedding brand under Shinebed Global E-commerce Co., Ltd., founders of Bedsure. Blending on-trend styles, affordability, and the right amount of luxury, Double Stitch serves as the bedding option for the consumer ready to invest in a quality sleep experience. Double Stitch is committed to using natural fabrics and motivated by comfort, tranquility, and enduring longevity. Double Stitch’s craftsmanship and attention to detail help customers evolve and transform their spaces into sanctuaries of relaxation. For more information, visit Double Stitch’s brand website, Amazon storefront, and Instagram (@doublestitchhome).

