DOWNTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET TO KICK OFF 50TH SEASON ON SATURDAY, MAY 3

GREATER DES MOINES, Iowa, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Opening day for the 50th season of the Downtown Farmers’ Market presented by UnityPoint Health is under a month away. The Market will begin on Saturday, May 3 from 7 a.m. – Noon in the Historic Court District in Downtown Des Moines (DSM).

The Downtown Farmers’ Market began in 1976 with just 15 vendors and an average of 200 shoppers. Today, The Market supports more than 300 vendors and welcomes tens of thousands of visitors each Saturday. An estimated 40,000 shoppers typically visit on opening day and key peak dates throughout the season.

The Market supports local small business owners, including farmers, producers, bakers and artists that represent 38 counties across the state of Iowa. The Market offers a variety of attractions and activities including shopping for fresh produce, seasonal flowers, farm fresh eggs and cheese, locally produced wine and fresh baked goods as well as a variety of Iowa-raised meat. Patrons can also eat breakfast, enjoy the atmosphere, meet with family and friends and enjoy live entertainment. This year, The Market will feature 49 new vendors of all types and expand its footprint to 12 city blocks in the Historic Court District of Downtown DSM.

“Opening day of the Downtown Farmers’ Market’s 50th season is a celebration of the community not just here in Downtown DSM but all over the Greater Des Moines region and state,” said Elizabeth Weyers, Downtown Farmers’ Market Manager. “We look forward to welcoming new and returning patrons to experience the energy, fresh local products and special moments that make The Market a special tradition in Downtown DSM.”

Here are some highlights at The Market in 2025:

Friends of The Market program invites support from individuals and private family foundations to help ensure the continued growth and sustainability of the Downtown Farmers’ Market. This program is intended for personal contributions in support of The Market, not corporate sponsorships. Contact Kathryn Smith for more information.

for more information. The Market will participate in Choose Iowa through the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship as well as participating in food assistance programs, Produce RX and Double Up Food Bucks, through the Iowa Healthiest State Initiative. For full details on available programs and eligibility, visit The Market’s website.

The Spark DSM Business Incubator will return in 2025. Selected vendors will get multiple dates at The Market throughout the season and have access to year-round classes and supplemental education. A total of 11 Spark DSM vendors from 2024 have become regular Market vendors in 2025.

Those interested in volunteering at The Market can now sign up for a shift through VolunteerLocal.

“We are proud to support the Downtown Farmers’ Market as it celebrates its 50th season, bringing fresh, local food and a sense of community to Downtown DSM,” said Jon Rozenfeld, President of UnityPoint Health – Des Moines. “Access to fresh, nutritious food is a key part to our community living a long and healthy life. Plus, The Market provides the opportunity for people to connect with local farmers, support small businesses and make healthy choices. We look forward to another season of fostering a vibrant, healthy community.”

About the Downtown Farmers’ Market

The Downtown Farmers’ Market is held every Saturday morning May – October in the Historic Court District in Downtown Des Moines. The Market also produces the Downtown Winter Farmers’ Market in November. Find more information at desmoinesfarmersmarket.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/DowntownFarmersMarket and on Twitter and Instagram at @dtfarmersmarket.

About Downtown DSM, Inc.

Downtown DSM, Inc. is part of the Greater Des Moines Partnership and is dedicated to ensuring the continued growth of Downtown Des Moines (DSM). A strong region needs a strong Downtown. Downtown DSM, Inc. leads efforts to drive development, placemaking and events in Downtown DSM. It promotes Downtown through integration of retail, restaurants, businesses, housing, events and placemaking. The Downtown Events Group enhances the vibrancy of Downtown DSM through the creation, elevation and activation of arts, culture and humanities events and community placemaking. Learn more at downtowndsmusa.com.

About the Greater Des Moines Partnership

The Greater Des Moines Partnership is the economic and community development organization that serves 12 counties in Greater Des Moines (DSM), Iowa: Adair, Clarke, Dallas, Guthrie, Jasper, Madison, Mahaska, Marion, Marshall, Polk, Poweshiek and Warren. Together with more than 400 Investors and an Affiliate Chamber of Commerce network of more than 6,700 Regional Business Members, The Partnership drives economic growth and talent development to advance quality of life in DSM with one voice, one mission and as one region. Through innovation, strategic planning and global collaboration, The Partnership grows opportunity, helps create jobs and promotes DSM as the best place to build a business, a career and a future. Learn more at DSMpartnership.com.

