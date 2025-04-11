Government Raises Student Living Allowances Nationwide to Boost Education Access

The Ministry of Education and Sports has announced a nationwide increase in monthly living allowances for students at all levels of education, effective immediately.

The decision, formalized through an official resolution on 7 April, is aimed at improving school enrollment rates, particularly among students from disadvantaged socioeconomic backgrounds.

The new allowance structure benefits a wide range of students, including those from low-income families, children with disabilities, orphans, ethnic minorities, vocational learners, teacher training candidates, and students enrolled in national higher education institutions.

Under the revised scheme, allowances for students with special needs, such as children with disabilities and underprivileged children, have increased from LAK 90,000 to 300,000.

Ethnic minority students, orphans, and other disadvantaged learners will now receive LAK 300,000, up from the previous LAK 200,000.

Talented students will see their monthly support rise from LAK 250,000 to 350,000. Teacher training students receive the most substantial increase, with their allowance rising from LAK 200,000 to LAK 700,000.

Meanwhile, vocational and higher education students will now receive LAK 500,000 per month, up from LAK 200,000.

The Ministry stated that the increase reflects a strong commitment to educational equity and aims to ease financial burdens that may prevent students from continuing their studies.