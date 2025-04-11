Halara Takes California: Shop the Viral Brand IRL at Their First-Ever West Coast Pop-Up Experiences

LOS ANGELES, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Get ready to move, connect, and celebrate with Halara this spring as we bring our Pop-up experiences to two iconic California locations for the first time: The Grove in Los Angeles and the Stanford Shopping Center in Palo Alto. Customers will have the chance to participate in engaging fitness events, experience our viral products firsthand, and enjoy exclusive giveaways.



Halara Pop-Ups

Pop-Up at The Grove

April 11 – May 26, 2025

Location: The Grove, Located near Barnes & Noble

189 The Grove Drive, Los Angeles, CA

Store Hours:

Monday – Thursday: 10 AM–9 PM

Friday – Saturday: 10 AM–10 PM

Sunday: 11 AM–8 PM

Pop-Up at Stanford Shopping Center

April 17 – May 26, 2025

Location: Stanford Shopping Center Space 115

660 Stanford Shopping Center, Palo Alto, CA

Store Hours:

Monday – Saturday: 10 AM–7 PM

Sunday: 11 AM–6 PM

Why You Shouldn’t Miss This

Exclusive In-Person Shopping – Shop our best-selling products, including our Halara Flex™ Denim and viral Active Dress, active skirts and tops IRL.

– Shop our best-selling products, including our Halara Flex™ Denim and viral Active Dress, active skirts and tops IRL. Free Gifts with Purchase – While supplies last.

– While supplies last. Exciting Community Events – Join us for special fitness classes and family-friendly celebrations.

The Halara Circle IRL

Attendees can try on viral products in-store and give feedback in real-time, mirroring our Halara Circle initiative. This monthly initiative fosters co-creation through community-driven design. Those who sign up during the registration period will have the opportunity to receive a free product to try, review, and keep while supplies last. We use this honest feedback to enhance our designs, making the quality products you love even better.

TikTok Shop Super Brand Day Deals

During TikTok Shop Super Brand Day, customers who purchase an Active Dress in-store at both locations can get another item for free! Create a TikTok, tag @halara_official, and use #Halarapopup for an additional gift. Come during TikTok Shop Super Brand Day at both locations to score exclusive offers.

Don’t miss out on the excitement! Follow us on social media for real-time updates on our pop-ups and exclusive events. See you there!

About Halara

Halara is a leading athleisure brand that blends stylish design with innovative fabrics for comfortable, versatile activewear that performs. Halara empowers confidence with styles that are made for what moves you from the studio to the streets. Committed to affordability, inclusivity, and high-quality materials, Halara continues to redefine athleisure to support every wellness goal. Learn more www.halara.com or follow us on Instagram @halara_official.

About The Grove

Developed by Caruso in 2002, The Grove is one of the country’s most acclaimed shopping, dining and lifestyle destinations, offering the best mix of retail, restaurants and entertainment in Southern California. Set on 20 acres adjacent to the historic Original Farmers Market in Los Angeles, The Grove offers a welcoming park-like setting with a vibrant pedestrian streetscape and first-class retail experience that successfully marries hometown charm with high-end shopping. This unique mix has earned The Grove recognition as the heart of the city – a “see and be seen” destination, a neighborhood gem and a community all its own. The Grove’s award-winning design, first-class Concierge service and community-like ambiance have garnered numerous awards and recognition throughout the retail industry, including being named the “#1 Shopping Destination in Los Angeles” by TripAdvisor, and ranking #2 of Fortune’s “10 Highest Sales-Generating Shopping Centers” in the country. The Grove also tops Shopping Center Today’s list of top 10 shopping centers in the world based on sales per square foot. For more information, please visit The Grove at https://thegrovela.com or on Instagram @TheGroveLA .

Press Contact:

Elisa Alfaro

Elisa.Alfaro@halara.com

Halara