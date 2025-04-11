MYEG AND BEITOU IT INNOVATION TO ESTABLISH FLAGSHIP CHINA-ASEAN AI LAB

Exclusive G2G-endorsed AI Lab in Malaysia Will See Collaboration from Global Leaders in Blockchain, AI and Robotics

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Malaysia’s leading digital services company MY E.G. Services Berhad (“MYEG”) has signed an agreement with Guangxi Beitou IT Innovation Technology Investment Group Co., Ltd. (“Beitou IT Innovation”) to jointly set up the Malaysia-China AI Innovation and Cooperation Centre as the Flagship China-ASEAN AI Lab toward realising the vision of the governments of Malaysia and China to collaborate on artificial intelligence. The exchange of agreement was witnessed officially by Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry YB Tengku Datuk Seri Utama Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz and a government representative from Mainland China.

In conjunction with the signing of a Government-to-Government Memorandum of Understanding between the governments of China and Malaysia on AI development, MYEG and Beitou IT Innovation, a wholly-owned state-owned enterprise of the Guangxi Autonomous Region Government, have been selected to jointly establish a one-of-a-kind G2G lab that brings together leading AI companies from China and ASEAN to jointly develop localised AI products and to power cross-border applications.

Spearheaded by MYEG, the AI Lab will also see the participation of leaders in their respective fields such as China’s Deepseek, robotics and drone companies DJI and Leju Robot, Huawei Technologies, Alibaba Group as well as Malaysian IT services provider Heitech Padu Berhad, among others.

Located at MYEG Headquarters in Petaling Jaya, the AI Lab will focus on the convergence of Blockchain, Generative AI and robotics technologies with emphasis on cross-border applications and customisation of AI services according to local culture and values. The first service to be introduced will be the mutual recognition of national Digital IDs from Malaysia and China starting with Guangxi Autonomous Region. This service enables citizens from Malaysia to use their MyDigital ID for various identity verification requirements in Guangxi Autonomous Region, especially for KYC requirements at financial institutions and various tourist attractions. At the same time, the digital ID of Chinese nationals will be similarly accepted for identity verification in Malaysia.

In providing impetus toward the success of this joint effort, the Guangxi provincial government has allocated a sum of RMB10 billion through an investment fund to seed the development of such projects under the China-ASEAN programme.

“As the leading digital technology group in Guangxi, we are proud to act as the bridge connecting China AI resources such as open source LLMs, AI applications and AI talents, and et cetera, with AI use cases across public private sectors, industries and academics in Malaysia and ASEAN. Working closely with our China and Malaysia partners, we are confident of increasing the overall productivities of Malaysia and ASEAN by leveraging the power of AI,” said Beitou IT Innovation Group Chairman Lai Shuiping.

“MYEG is honoured to be selected by both countries to lead this important initiative. Blockchain, robotics and AI technologies are converging to provide the next wave of services and we are well positioned to offer state of the art next generation products. We look forward to expanding this partnership to other ASEAN countries,” said MYEG Group Managing Director TS Wong.

MYEG has forged exclusive partnerships with major Chinese government agencies and related entities, including China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (“CAICT”) and the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China, positioning its public layer-1 blockchain network as the preferred platform for the adoption of game-changing real-world Web 3 and AI applications capable of revolutionising cross-border transactions.

About MY E.G. Services Berhad (“MYEG”)

MYEG is Malaysia’s premier digital services company. Having commenced operations in 2000 as the flagship e-government services provider, MYEG continues to play a leading role in driving technological change in the region, bringing a diverse and complete range of innovations spanning the online delivery of major government services to a variety of commercial offerings in the areas of immigration, automotive and financial services, among others. Committed to staying firmly at the forefront of the global digital revolution, MYEG has embraced the potential of blockchain technology to enhance all aspects of life and is actively pioneering its adoption across the region. Besides its home market, MYEG’s presence spans other key regional markets such as Mainland China, Philippines and Hong Kong.