Natra Bintan Unveiling ‘Bintan Island Escape’ Package

BINTAN ISLAND, Indonesia, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Tucked away on the picturesque island of Bintan, Indonesia, Natra Bintan, a Tribute Portfolio Resort, is a hidden gem that offers a luxurious glamping experience like no other. This stunning resort is nestled amidst a lush tropical landscape, overlooking the largest Crystal Lagoon in South East Asia. With its unique blend of luxury and nature, Natra Bintan is the perfect destination for those seeking a tranquil and indulgent Bintan island getaway.



Natra Bintan, a Tribute Portfolio Resort

Located in the same complex, Treasure Bay Bintan is a tropical playground waiting to be explored. Guest can do ATV off-road adventure or enjoy a thrilling water sports activities like kayaking, slip & slide, cable tube and wakeboarding, or just doing relaxing activities like paddle boats, floats, bicycle, e-scooter & mangrove tour, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

For those seeking a more immersive cultural experience, Bintan Island offers a wealth of opportunities to explore its rich history and heritage. Visit Ksitigarbha Bodhisattva Temple, which is famous for its 500 life-sized lohan statues and explore Senggarang Village which known to be the first settlement of the ethnic Chinese in Bintan. Here, you will find the centuries-old Banyan Tree Temple and the historically rich Lau Ya Keng temple or simply experience the vibrant local markets and cuisine.

In this upcoming school holiday season in June, Natra Bintan is excited to unveil Bintan Island Escape package, designed to provide families & guests with an unforgettable Bintan getaway experience. This package includes luxurious glamping accommodations, daily breakfast, 1x set menu dinner, 1x sunset drink & 1x hour traditional massage for 2 persons and additionally guest could enjoy the complimentary daily activities such as bicycle tour to explore Lagoi Beach, traditional dancing class, art & craft classes and photo services assisted by our talent to capture the perfect photo memories. With a minimum stay of three days and two nights, guests can indulge in this ultimate island retreat.

Plan your next holiday at Natra Bintan and create unforgettable memories with your loved ones. Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or simply seeking a relaxing getaway, the glamping resort offers the perfect setting. Book your stay at www.marriott.com/tnjtx or download Marriott Bonvoy Apps to reserve the experience of the ultimate glamping getaway.

About the Natra Bintan, a Tribute Portfolio Resort. Natra Bintan, a Tribute Portfolio Resort, Bintan is located in the most prestigious district tourism area of Bintan,Riau. Jalan Raya Haji Km 01 Kawasan Pariwisata, Sebong Lagoi, Bintan Island, Riau Islands 29152. The glamorous camping resort comprises 100 of tents, 2 restaurant, and 208 sqm of meeting rooms. A member of Marriott International’s Tribute Portfolio, guests of Natra Bintan can take advantage of all the perks of the Marriott Bonvoy global travel program and earn and redeem points during their stays. Marriott Bonvoy members can enjoy exclusive benefits, such as complimentary welcome drink, room upgrade and many more. More information can be found at www.marriott.com/tnjtx and by following the property on Facebook and Instagram .