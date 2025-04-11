No Ong Luang Buddha Procession for Lao New Year 2025 in Vientiane, Governor Confirms

The Governor of Chanthabouly District, Vientiane, has announced that the traditional Ong Luang Buddha statue procession along Setthathilath Road will not take place during Lao New Year celebrations in 2025, citing ongoing construction works in the area.

According to the Vientiane Capital Administrative Organization, this year’s Lao New Year festivities will proceed without the iconic grand ceremony.

Instead, devotees are encouraged to bring the Buddha statue for blessings to several temples, including Ong Teu, Inpeng, and Sisaket, on the afternoon of 14 April.

Religious observances will continue with an almsgiving ceremony on the morning of 16 April at temples citywide, followed by a stone carving ceremony in the afternoon.

Although major processions such as the Nang Sang Khan parade and the public Buddha statue procession have been canceled, New Year celebrations will still be held at various key locations throughout the capital. These include the Phamxai Mekong area, the Cultural Hall area, Khun Bu Lom Road, and Samsenthai Road in the Anou Village area.

From 12 to 16 April, festivities will feature traditional Lao cultural performances recognized as world heritage, physical activities, a food fair, water pouring rituals, and more.

All events will follow government regulations to ensure a safe and orderly New Year celebration.