SINGAPORE, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Duke-NUS Medical School has appointed Professor Patrick Tan as its next and fourth Dean, effective 1 January 2026, marking a new chapter for the School as it builds on its legacy of medical education, research and innovation. Prof Tan will serve as Dean-designate from 1 July 2025, succeeding Professor Thomas Coffman, the School’s longest-serving Dean since 2015. This leadership transition coincides with the School’s 20th anniversary, underscoring Duke-NUS’ commitment to advancing the future of healthcare in Singapore and the region.



Professor Patrick Tan appointed as Duke-NUS Dean to lead next era of medical innovation and education

An internationally recognised cancer geneticist and clinician-scientist, Prof Tan is currently Senior Vice-Dean for Research at Duke-NUS, where he leads transformative research initiatives in genomics, precision medicine and biomedical innovation. He was one of the School’s pioneer faculty members and has been involved in advancing its research strategy.

Prof Tan has also been an active contributor in Singapore’s research landscape, taking on roles including Executive Director of Precision Health Research Singapore (PRECISE), Senior Scientific Advisor at SingHealth and former Executive Director of the Genome Institute of Singapore. His leadership in integrating cutting-edge science with clinical applications has placed him at the forefront of Singapore’s biomedical ecosystem.

A firm believer in team science, Prof Tan is passionate about fostering interdisciplinary collaborations to solve Singapore’s most pressing healthcare challenges. His ability to drive impactful change was recognised with the Exemplary Leader Award at the 2023 Public Sector Transformation Award Ceremony. Other awards include the President’s Science Award (Team), American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Team Science Award, and election to the American Society of Clinical Investigation and Association of American Physicians.

A strong endorsement from Duke and NUS leadership

Professor Tan Eng Chye, President of the National University of Singapore (NUS), said:

“After a rigorous search within the University and globally, Patrick has been identified as the best candidate to lead Duke-NUS into its next chapter of growth as a key pillar in Singapore’s healthcare and biomedical ecosystem. Patrick brings remarkable visionary leadership and profound expertise through years of dedicated service and contributions as researcher, scientist and educator. I am confident that his leadership and wealth of knowledge will bring the School towards higher levels of excellence, ensuring that our next generation of doctors, researchers and healthcare leaders are well-prepared to meet the challenges of tomorrow.”

Mr Goh Yew Lin, Chairman of the Duke-NUS Governing Board, said:

“Patrick is first and foremost a world-class researcher, but what sets him apart is his deep understanding of how discovery and education must go hand in hand. As a graduate-entry medical school, Duke-NUS trains future clinicians who are not only skilled in patient care but also capable of asking bold questions and driving innovation. As Dean, he will ensure that the School’s research priorities remain aligned with our national Research, Innovation and Enterprise (RIE) strategy, while strengthening translation and partnerships that attract industry collaborators and nurture a culture of innovation among our students.”

Professor Mary Klotman, MD, Executive Vice President for Health Affairs at Duke University, Dean of Duke University School of Medicine, and Chief Academic Officer of Duke Health, welcomed Prof Tan’s appointment:

“We are excited to work with Patrick as he takes on the mantle of the next Dean of Duke-NUS. A distinguished scientist and strategic leader, he brings a clear vision for how cutting-edge research and meaningful education can converge to improve lives. His commitment to collaboration and academic excellence makes him well-positioned to lead Duke-NUS into its next phase—strengthening our global partnership and expanding the School’s contributions to advance health for all.”

The joint search committee to identify the successor for the role of Dean was chaired by Professor Aaron Thean, Deputy President (Academic Affairs) and Provost of the National University of Singapore, as well as Deputy Chairman of Duke-NUS Governing Board; and included faculty members from Duke-NUS, NUS, Duke University, SingHealth and the Duke-NUS Governing Board.

Professor Tan’s Vision for Duke-NUS

Reflecting on his appointment, Professor Patrick Tan shared:

“The healthcare landscape is evolving rapidly, driven by shifting demographics, intensifying demands on healthcare, and technological innovations. These are major challenges, but they also create huge opportunities. As Dean, I look forward to enhancing our long-standing Academic Medicine partnership with SingHealth and harnessing the collective strengths of Duke University and NUS, our parent institutions, to deepen our understanding of diseases and advancing medical solutions that will make a real difference to patients.

“By combining the power of cutting-edge research, medical education and translational innovation, Duke-NUS is uniquely positioned to shape the future of medicine. Together with our valued partners, I am immensely grateful for the opportunity to work with our faculty, students, alumni and stakeholders to build on this strong foundation and drive the School’s next stage of development in Singapore and the world.”

Honouring a Decade of Leadership: Professor Thomas Coffman

Duke-NUS also expresses deep gratitude to Professor Thomas Coffman for his exceptional leadership over the past decade.

A renowned physician-scientist in nephrology and cardiovascular research, Prof Coffman strengthened Duke-NUS’ education and research landscape, ensuring that its training programmes remain rigorous and responsive to Singapore’s evolving healthcare needs. He founded and built up the School’s Cardiovascular and Metabolic Disorders Signature Research Programme as Director. Under his leadership, Duke-NUS also secured strategic funding to advance key research initiatives and played a critical role in Singapore’s COVID-19 response, contributing to innovations such as rapid immune response testing.

Prof Klotman expressed her appreciation for outgoing Dean, Prof Coffman, adding:

“Tom has been an extraordinary bridge between Duke and Duke-NUS, deepening the ties between our institutions and reinforcing the values we share—academic excellence, collaboration and impact. Under his steady and visionary leadership, Duke-NUS has flourished as a beacon of innovation in education, research and clinical care. His legacy is not only reflected in the School’s achievements but in the strength of our transcontinental partnership and global contributions to biomedical science.”

Mr Goh also expressed appreciation to outgoing Dean, Prof Coffman, saying:

“Tom has led Duke-NUS through a defining decade with wisdom, vigour and steady resolve. He has not only guided the School’s academic and research growth, but also shaped a culture that prizes excellence, collaboration and innovation. We are deeply grateful for his contributions and leadership, which have laid a strong foundation for the next chapter.”

Even as he steps down from his role as Dean, Prof Coffman will continue to lead key research initiatives, including DYNAMO, a multi-institutional study focussed on reducing the prevalence of diabetic kidney disease in Singapore and around the world.

