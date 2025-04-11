Promote the landing of new quality productivity in the culture and tourism scene! Tourism Plus Shanghai 2025 ended successfully!

SHANGHAI, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On April 3rd, Tourism Plus Shanghai 2025 was successfully ended! The expo is guided by Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism, co-sponsored by China Tourism Association, and hosted by Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets International Exhibition Co., Ltd. and Shanghai International Convention & Exhibition Co., Ltd. With 5 collective exhibitions, 4 exhibition centers in Pudong and Puxi, and more than 6,000 exhibitors, the expo welcomed 445,737 visitors from 148 countries and regions during the 5-day exhibition period. Among them, the number of visitors from overseas reached a new high of 20,918, an increase of 32% compared to last year! The linkage effect of culture, tourism, commerce, sports and exhibitions brought by the exhibition is about 1 billion yuan or more.

From March 30 to April 3, Tourism Plus Shanghai 2025 was held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center, Shanghai New International Expo Centre, and Shanghai Convention & Exhibition Center of International Sourcing. The five collective exhibitions include HOTELEX – Shanghai International Hospitality Equipment & Food service Expo, Tourism Plus Shanghai, China (Shanghai) International Boat Show & The Lifestyle Show Shanghai, Hotel & Shop Plus-Shanghai International Hotel, Shop, Office and Public Space Expo, Modern Concept World Expo, covering a total of 15 industrial categories and 68 exhibition sections.

Investment matchmaking meeting in 7 vertical fields held during the same period of the expo were included in the 2025 Shanghai Culture & Tourism Investment Promotion Week, providing more than 1,000 face-to-face investment discussions for both participants. At the same time, the expo also held 8 lifestyle festivals involving tourism quality life, water-sports and lure, coffee and wine, tea and drinks, trendy food, accommodation supplies, and art and visual display. 22 international and domestic competitions covered virtual sports events, lure fishing, coffee, tea and drinks, cooking, baking, desserts, hotel skills, hotel uniforms, cleaning and other aspects. More than 180 professional forums covered tourism innovation, new economy of global culture and tourism, immersive projects, creative Industry, customized tours, health industry, boat industry development, catering innovation, catering design, sustainable food design, tea and coffee industry linkage, hotel and catering intelligent system, catering ecological construction, catering supply chain innovation, chain franchise, Chinese food expanding overseas, Chinese solar term dishes, interior design, lighting design, office design, landscape design, BIM, retail innovation, outlets industry, business and cultural tourism scene innovation, hotel investment, hotel brand, hotel procurement, smart hotel, green hotel, e-sports hotel, service robot application, stock asset transformation, new quality habitat, business travel sleep, retail digitization, shopping center management, commercial asset AI management, smart property, property management innovation, cleaning, environmental sanitation, air cleaning, architectural shading, wedding industry and other professional fields. And over 100 roadshows, new product launches, product promotions, catwalk, awards ceremonies, dinners, and other events.

The platform effect of this expo is particularly significant in promoting the landing of new quality productivity in the culture, business and tourism scene. Many enterprises joined the expo, including robots, intelligent, new energy, green building materials and lighting enterprises, and low-altitude economy, and provided new quality productivity solutions for “catering, accommodation, transportation, visiting, shopping, and entertainment” full tourism and lifestyle scenarios.

At the level of industrial coordination, the expo fully promotes the deep integration of “industries + tourism”, and helps hotels, catering, retail, sports and other industries link with tourism, fostering new formats and building a new pattern of global tourism development.

Tens of thousands of new products radiating around the world have been launched, injecting a steady stream of fresh vitality into the tourism industry chain. The all-round linkage of culture, tourism, business, sports and exhibitions has amplified the spillover effect of the exhibition, stimulated the potential of tourism and surrounding industries consumption.

“United Sectors, Boundless Journeys”, as the expo slogan, Tourism Plus Shanghai unites more and more sectors year by year, and is one of the three major Shanghai tourism events yearly. Through continuous resource aggregation and ecological incubation, Tourism Plus Shanghai is actively shaping a broader blueprint for the tourism industry by creating an industry chain platform of “tourism + industries” and “industries + tourism”, becoming a key node of the global tourism industry innovation network, and helping Shanghai become the tourism investment gateway in Asia.

Let us meet again at Tourism Plus Shanghai 2026! See you March 29th to April 3rd, 2026.