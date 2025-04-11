Sungrow plays a key role in Australia’s Largest Operational DC-Coupled Solar-Storage Project inaugurated by Global Power Generation in Cunderdin

Australia’s Largest Operational DC-Coupled Solar-Plus-Storage Project – The 128 MWdc / 100 MWac PV + 55 MW / 220 MWh BESS Cunderdin Hybrid Project will significantly enhance renewable energy integration.

CUNDERDIN, Australia, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sungrow, the global leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider is proud to have contributed to the Cunderdin Hybrid Solar PV + BESS Project, that has been officially inaugurated on April 1, 2025 by Global Power Generation Australia (GPG Australia). With a total inverter capacity of 136 MVA and a total storage capacity of 55MW / 220MWh, the project stands as Australia’s largest DC-coupled solar-plus-storage installation to date and marks GPG’s first hybrid project.



Strategically located in Cunderdin, Western Australia, the project features Sungrow’s fully DC-coupled system architecture, which connects the PV system directly with the battery storage to form an integrated and highly efficient energy solution. This setup enhances overall energy efficiency by enabling power to flow directly from the PV array to the battery without AC conversion, minimising energy loss and improving system performance. The configuration also supports curtailment recapture, storing excess solar energy that would otherwise go unused, and enables advanced functions such as energy time shifting and ancillary services—delivering electricity during peak hours and supporting grid needs like frequency and voltage regulation.

As part of the South West Interconnected System (SWIS)—Western Australia’s primary electricity network—the project plays a critical role in enhancing grid stability and renewable energy penetration. By providing peak shaving, load balancing, and real-time grid response capabilities, the system helps address the intermittency challenges of solar energy and ensures greater flexibility for the wholesale electricity market.

The project features 80 units of Sungrow’s PowerTitan energy storage system, equipped with advanced liquid-cooled thermal control technology. AI-powered cell-level monitoring, combined with cluster-level balancing, ensures efficient performance and operational reliability across various conditions. The system’s modular design further streamlines installation and maintenance, offering long-term adaptability.

Sungrow’s extensive experience in grid connection solutions across Australia has played a key role in the successful implementation of the Cunderdin project. With globally leading grid-connection capabilities, Sungrow enables high-efficiency integration into large-scale power systems. In this case, the solution supports dynamic grid response, voltage regulation, and frequency control, ensuring smooth and stable interaction with the South West Interconnected System (SWIS).

In addition to technical excellence, Sungrow has provided end-to-end project support, including design, delivery, commissioning, and grid integration, demonstrating its role as a trusted solutions partner. The system also incorporates multi-level safety mechanisms, from cell-level thermal control to system-level fault detection and isolation, making it robust enough for utility-scale deployment.

The Cunderdin project also reflects the shared strategic vision of Sungrow and their client GPG in advancing the clean energy transition in Australia. For GPG, it strengthens the company’s sustainable infrastructure portfolio in one of the world’s most dynamic renewable energy markets. For Sungrow, the project affirms its technical leadership, commercial delivery capability, and long-term commitment to the Australian energy landscape. “We are proud to support GPG in delivering one of the most advanced solar and storage projects in Australia, reaffirming Sungrow’s commitment to accelerating the global clean energy transition,” Joe Zhou, Country Director of Sungrow Australia, stated.

After several months of commissioning tests, the project reached full commercial operation in March 2025 and is now exporting 100% power to the grid. It stands as a landmark achievement in Australia’s clean energy journey, further reinforcing Sungrow’s position at the forefront of global solar-storage innovation.

About GPG

Global Power Generation (GPG), a subsidiary of Naturgy Group, develops and operates electricity generation assets worldwide. GPG focuses on high-efficiency, low-emission technologies, with a growing portfolio of renewable and sustainable projects.

About SWIS

The South West Interconnected System (SWIS) is Western Australia’s main electricity network, supplying power to major metropolitan and regional areas. It is central to the state’s energy infrastructure and plays a critical role in enabling renewable energy integration.

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 28 years. As of December 2024, Sungrow has installed 740 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world’s No. 1 on PV inverter shipments (S&P Global Commodity Insights) and the world’s most bankable energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects in over 180 countries, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we’re committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit: www.sungrowpower.com.