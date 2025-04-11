Tronsmart Marks 12-Year Milestone with Innovative Audio Tech Launch

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On April 11th at Gem Center, Vietnam, Tronsmart, a global leader in smart tech accessories, celebrated its 12th anniversary by revealing seven new advanced audio products. The event brought together influential industry players, prominent media representatives, and leading retailers to commemorate over a decade of innovation.

Reflecting on 12 years of growth and achievement, Tronsmart emphasized its dedication to delivering high-tech solutions that enhance everyday life. Alais Wang, Regional Marketing Director of Tronsmart shared insights into this vision. “The pursuit of technological excellence has been at the heart of every milestone achieved over these years. Supported by numerous certifications, patents, and widespread recognition within the tech community, these latest innovations demonstrate an unwavering commitment to redefining user experiences.”

Vietnam’s leading tech influencer, Tuấn Ngọc đây, attended the event and shared his firsthand experiences with Tronsmart products. “In my experience, Tronsmart’s new range really delivers on both audio and design. You get that rich, immersive sound, but the devices are also lightweight and stylish, which is a huge plus. If you’re looking for gear that’s convenient for everyday use but doesn’t compromise on quality, these are definitely worth checking out.”

Tronsmart’s ongoing commitment to innovation has earned well-deserved recognition. Its upcoming Halo 300 Party Speaker, for example, was recently honored with the prestigious Red Dot Award: Product Design 2025. This accolade highlights the brand’s focus on combining cutting-edge design with superior functionality. During the event, attendees had an exclusive opportunity to discover more of Tronsmart’s latest innovations—seven newly launched products, each designed to meet diverse audio needs.

Among the innovative products introduced was the Tronsmart Mirtune S100 Portable Speaker, which stands out as the first 50W portable Bluetooth speaker with a retractable handle. It features three built-in speakers and utilizes patented SoundPulse® technology to deliver deeper bass and richer detail, approaching Hi-res audio quality.

Moreover, the Tronsmart Mirtune H1 Speaker was unveiled, specifically designed for outdoor activities such as hiking and mountaineering. It boasts an IPX7 waterproof certification and offers up to 20 hours of battery life, making it ideal for outdoor use. Both the S100 and H1 have been recognized for their exceptional design, earning the MUSE Design Golden Awards. The event also showcased the Mirtune C3 and Tronsmart C3 Plus speakers, both offering 24W output, app-based EQ control, dual-device pairing, and IPX7 waterproofing.

In addition, the lineup featured advanced headphone solutions, notably the Tronsmart Q20S, which employs hybrid noise reduction technology to achieve up to 40dB of noise cancellation. This model delivers exceptional sound clarity and has earned the Hi-Res Audio certification. It ensures accurate reproduction of digital 24-bit/96 kHz media files, delivering audio closer to the artist’s original intent.

The Tronsmart Q20 also offers a truly immersive and personalized audio experience with an impressive 85% noise reduction, powerful bass, and a remarkable 60-hour battery life. Open-ear options like the Tronsmart Sounfii R4 earphones prioritized balanced sound performance paired with quad-mic call clarity, all presented within sleek designs optimized for long playtimes.

Retailers who attended the event expressed confidence in the market’s reception of the new products and the collaborative opportunities for global distribution. This optimism was echoed by journalists covering the launch, who praised the technical ingenuity of the showcased offerings.

Celebrations extend beyond the event, with promotional windows opening early and early-bird offers currently available on Vietnam’s popular retail chain CellphoneS. Interested customers are encouraged to visit the platform promptly to secure innovative devices.

About Tronsmart

Established in 2013, Tronsmart has emerged as a premier designer and manufacturer of world-class tech accessories. Recognized by reputable organizations such as Qualcomm and featured by major publications like Forbes and Yahoo!, Tronsmart maintains its commitment to excellence with over ten international product certifications. With trademarks registered across 51 countries, spanning North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East, and more than 40 patents including the innovative SoundPulse® technology, Tronsmart is considered a leader in its field. The core value driving Tronsmart forward is simplifying life by providing high-tech, high-performance accessories that meet and exceed the highest quality standards.

For more information, please visit: https://tronsmart.vn/, or follow the brand on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TronsmartVN.