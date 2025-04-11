Yiren Digital’s “Zhiyu Large Model” Gains Regulatory Approval for Commercial Use, Marking New Milestone in AI Innovation

BEIJING, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) (“Yiren Digital”), an AI-powered platform providing a comprehensive suite of financial and lifestyle services in China, today announced that its proprietary “Zhiyu Large Model” (智语大模型) has received regulatory approval for commercialization through the successful filing under Interim Measures for the Management of Generative Artificial Intelligence Services. This milestone highlights Yiren Digital’s leadership in AI innovation, enabling the commercial deployment of secure and efficient intelligent solutions across diverse business applications.

The Zhiyu Large Model, a versatile foundation model, leverages Yiren Digital’s advanced AI capabilities to deliver a range of solutions, including real-time content processing and analysis, automated contract review, multilingual translation, intelligent Q&A and code generation capabilities. These features have been integrated into the company’s core workflows such as meeting management, legal document review, and tax/financial operations, driving measurable efficiency gains and fostering a smarter digital workplace.

Building on this success, Yiren Digital will actively broaden the model’s applications across diverse business scenarios, with particular focus on enhancing consumer-facing (2C) interactions. The goal is to deliver more natural and human-like engagement through AI-powered interfaces. Future integration with customer service systems will further elevate responsiveness and overall service quality.

Since its inception, Yiren Digital has consistently prioritized technological innovation and has developed a suite of seven proprietary AI systems that form the backbone of its operations, including the DiTing intelligent decision-making system, LingShu intelligent marketing platform, QingNiao smart customer service solution, and ZhuQue intelligent fund routing platform. The ZhuQue platform exemplifies the company’s technological prowess, employing sophisticated algorithms to optimize fund allocation based on dynamic analysis of borrower credit profiles, partner risk parameters, and cost structures. This system alone generated annual cost savings of RMB 44 million for the year 2024. With the commercial approval of the Zhiyu Large Model, Yiren Digital anticipates accelerated enhancement of its existing systems and smoother realization of its comprehensive AI commercialization strategy.

The regulatory approval positions Yiren Digital among an elite group of innovators. As of April 10, 2025, only 128 generative AI services in Beijing had successfully completed the filing process. Earlier this year, Yiren Digital became a member of China’s Artificial Intelligence Industry Alliance (AIIA), recognized for its cutting-edge advancements in AI development and applications. The company was also recognized among 2024 “Beijing’s Top 100 Software and Information Services Enterprises” and won the 2024 “Golden FinTech” Excellence Award by CAICT.

